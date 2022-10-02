Why I love Norfolk: Kelly Brown and Devon Boyd

Memory

That's a difficult one! Maybe the day our house came up on Rightmove.

We'd been looking for a property for over six months and the market was really competitive - we instantly knew it was the one for us.

It was an old student house in the heart of the Golden Triangle in Norwich with so much potential.

We managed to secure the property and moved in in January - we're still renovating but we love it!

Landmark

Does the Maids Head Hotel count? It's the oldest hotel in Norwich. Or the cathedral and the grounds. It's so peaceful to walk through.

Attraction

Why, Hotpod Yoga at Castle Quarter of course! If you're in Norwich for a weekend away, its the perfect start to the weekend...or even a great hangover cure!

Pub

We're lucky to live within walking distance to several pubs - we can't just name one! The Pear Tree - it's always busy with such a laidback atmosphere. Or the Black Horse for a Sunday roast.

Marston Marshes is one of the couple's favourite places to go for a walk - Credit: Tara Davies

Place to eat

Kelly's created a spreadsheet of places we still want to go to! But a firm favourite of ours is Yard Italian restaurant in Norwich. We give the waitress/waiter free rein to choose our meal. Starter, mains, dessert and a matching drink - It's always a fun surprise, especially when Devon ends up with a 'Fruity Susan'.

Beach

We've been too busy to visit the beaches this summer, but Kelly wants to go horse riding on Holkham beach as soon as she gets a chance.

Shop

Cavick House Farm in Wymondham. We love to go get our eggs for the week from their egg vending machine - then grab some food from the cafe and have a walk in the countryside. It's a lovely morning trip out.

Export

Devon loves and English Whisky Company whisky on the rocks. And for Kelly, Colman's Mustard - in a salt beef bagel

Walk

Marston Marshes - it's so close to the city centre, yet you wouldn't know. It's a great circular route.