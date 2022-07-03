Why I love Norfolk: John Potter

Memory

When Celia delivered our daughter Amelia at the original Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on Ipswich Road, I will never forget that special feeling of becoming a dad for the first time. But our second child, called Harry Potter, was born 2002 on the night of Halloween at the new N&N and driving mum and little Harry home we were stopped at the traffic lights next to a newspaper stand to see we were the front cover story on the EDP and a chap shouting ‘READ ALL ABOUT IT … HARRY POTTER BORN IN NORFOLK’ … a surreal memory!

Landmark

I feel a connection to St Peter Mancroft Church by the Forum in Norwich. My ancestors were stone masons and built or restored much of the tower and ran the church as sextons for three generations over a hundred years before moving into the holiday business where we have been toiling for the last 103 years!

Beach

Gorleston-on-Sea. My regular 10k run is from Hopton-on-Sea to the end of the Gorleston Pier and back. Gorleston beach has grown to be massive and the new sand there has come from our own beach at Potters Resort in Hopton, so it really is home from home for me!

Town/city/village

There are so many lovely towns and villages in Norfolk, but I have to say my home village of Hopton-on-Sea. As the saying goes, there’s no place like home.

Place to eat

Stoke Mill is a beautiful building with equally beautiful food and I admire the fact it’s still family run. Whether It’s a romantic meal with Celia or getting together with friends or family, they clearly take great pride in creating the perfect environment for any occasion, we love it!

Pub

Unthank Arms. When I lived in London I would drive back especially just for the infamous Sunday nights at the Unthank, it was THE place to be!

It still holds that friendly golden triangle charm for me. These days they do great food and there is always a friendly welcome and some familiar faces.

Attraction or day out

Royal Norwich Golf Club has invested millions to create what is the best all round golfing experience in Norfolk. I particularly like that it’s the kind of course where one can lose ones sense of direction (in more ways than one!) amongst the beautiful big parkland trees and eventually find oneself arriving back at the stunning club house - bliss!

Something that happens every year

Royal Norfolk Show is the social event of the year, I don’t get out so much these days as always busy at our resorts, but this is the one where Celia and I catch up with old friends and see everyone all at once!

Shop

I’m not a shopper, but we lived in Eaton for about a decade before moving back to Hopton-on-Sea, and I do miss having a Waitrose shop on my doorstep!

Export

Has to be Potters Resorts. During lockdown we doubled down and exported our successful all-inclusive Potters Resorts formula in Norfolk to create another one set in 320 acres of beautiful Essex countryside. It’s called Potters Resorts Five Lakes and opened on May 2.