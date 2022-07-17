Why I love Norfolk: David Lloyd

Memory

There is nothing more special than witnessing the birth of a child, in my case my son in January 2011 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. The irony is that it was the blue Monday in January, allegedly the most depressing day of the year.

Landmark

St Giles House Hotel. I got married here just before Christmas 2009. It was incredibly special, holds amazing memories and is an amazing place. Especially that time of year, it suited a winter wedding. The exterior of the building is beautiful but the Art Deco interior was something else. there was a television programme about it at the time.

Beach

Growing up in Lincolnshire we pretty much only had one beach to go to – Skeggy. I think Norfolk has nearly 100 miles of beaches. It’s hard to choose but it probably has to be Wells-Next-The-Sea. We have spent holidays there and hired a beach hut. By the time you finally make it to the beach you’re ready for a sit down.

Town, city or village

Norwich, I love this city. I grew up in Grantham in Lincolnshire and always enjoyed going to Nottingham which was nearby and Norwich has a similar sort of vibe. It’s historic with beautiful local shops, bars, restaurants etc. I find it inspiring what has happened with the independent scene.

Place to eat

I have two, Jive Kitchen for a chilled out vibe with friends or Benoli for a more special occasion, I love Italian and so does my wife.

Pub

I’m going to stay close to home - The Mulberry Tree in Attleborough. The food is amazing and they have created a beautiful outside space, perfect for summer drinks.

Day out

Going out with friends or family in Norwich; it’s my favourite thing to do. I live and work outside the city so any opportunity I can get, I go.

Shop

Sevenwolves, a cool little menswear place in Exchange Street, Norwich. I always ask family members for vouchers for my birthday and Christmas, another shining example of the local stores in the city

Export

Creativity. I have to say this because I run a local creative agency but the quality of work coming out of this county is something we should all be proud of. There was a school of thought that you had to go to London to achieve your goals in this business but I don’t think that is so true anymore. A lot more graduates from Norwich University of the Arts are staying local because they love Norfolk.