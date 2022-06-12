Why I love Norfolk: Bella Singleton
- Credit: Contributed
Memory
Coming home with my new-born son from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital last year.
Landmark
My favourite landmark is Castle Acre Priory, because it is so peaceful.
Day out
My favourite day out is a trip to an exhibition at Houghton Hall and a pub lunch after.
Pub
Most Read
- 1 Wildlife TV presenter spotted filming in Norfolk for documentary
- 2 Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich
- 3 Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes
- 4 Delays likely as droves of classic motorcycles parade around Norfolk
- 5 'I cried my eyes out' - Farmer's heartbreak after dogs kill six sheep
- 6 'Neglected' seaside terrace returned to its former glory is for sale
- 7 'Idyllic' cottage with 1920s dance floor in the dining room is for sale
- 8 No further action after police called to 'altercation' at high school
- 9 Norwich City Championship A-Z - kicking off with Birmingham
- 10 Taxi driver 'overwhelmed by support' after car broken into
Our local, The Black Horse in Norwich.
Place to eat
My favourite place to eat is Benoli in Norwich. It's just the best and if I could eat their pasta all day, I would. After that, it's got to be the fish and chips from No 1 Cromer.
Beach
My favourite beach is Happisburgh. On a quiet summer’s evening you can feel like you’re the only one who knows about it and the walk is lovely.
Shop
My favourite shop is Anna in Burnham Market, where we had our last collection of scarves stocked. So many beautiful things await you in there!
Export
My favourite export (made in Norwich) is our baby blanket by Charlotte Cot Blankets. They're so warm and the designs are beautiful - we were lucky enough to be gifted one.
Walk
My favourite Norfolk walk is around the UEA grounds, which we regularly do with our cocker spaniel, Fino.