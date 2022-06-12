Why I love Norfolk: Bella Singleton

Memory

Coming home with my new-born son from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital last year.

Bella loves the peace of Castle Acre Priory - Credit: Ian Burt

Landmark

My favourite landmark is Castle Acre Priory, because it is so peaceful.

Day out

My favourite day out is a trip to an exhibition at Houghton Hall and a pub lunch after.

Bella's favourite day out is a visit to Houghton Hall, which regularly holds art exhibitions like this one of sculptures by Sir Tony Cragg. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Pub

Our local, The Black Horse in Norwich.

Place to eat

My favourite place to eat is Benoli in Norwich. It's just the best and if I could eat their pasta all day, I would. After that, it's got to be the fish and chips from No 1 Cromer.

Bella's favourite restaurant is Benoli in Norwich - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Beach

My favourite beach is Happisburgh. On a quiet summer’s evening you can feel like you’re the only one who knows about it and the walk is lovely.

Shop

My favourite shop is Anna in Burnham Market, where we had our last collection of scarves stocked. So many beautiful things await you in there!

Export

My favourite export (made in Norwich) is our baby blanket by Charlotte Cot Blankets. They're so warm and the designs are beautiful - we were lucky enough to be gifted one.

Walk

My favourite Norfolk walk is around the UEA grounds, which we regularly do with our cocker spaniel, Fino.