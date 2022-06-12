News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why I love Norfolk: Bella Singleton

Emma Lee

Published: 4:00 PM June 12, 2022
Norwich-based fashion designer Bella Singleton

Memory

Coming home with my new-born son from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital last year.

Bella loves the peace of Castle Acre Priory

Landmark

My favourite landmark is Castle Acre Priory, because it is so peaceful.

Day out

My favourite day out is a trip to an exhibition at Houghton Hall and a pub lunch after.

Houghton Hall

Pub

Our local, The Black Horse in Norwich.

Place to eat

My favourite place to eat is Benoli in Norwich. It's just the best and if I could eat their pasta all day, I would. After that, it's got to be the fish and chips from No 1 Cromer.

Bella's favourite restaurant is Benoli in Norwich

Beach

My favourite beach is Happisburgh. On a quiet summer’s evening you can feel like you’re the only one who knows about it and the walk is lovely. 

Shop

My favourite shop is Anna in Burnham Market, where we had our last collection of scarves stocked. So many beautiful things await you in there!

Export

My favourite export (made in Norwich) is our baby blanket by Charlotte Cot Blankets. They're so warm and the designs are  beautiful - we were lucky enough to be gifted one. 

Walk

My favourite Norfolk walk is around the UEA grounds, which we regularly do with our cocker spaniel, Fino. 

