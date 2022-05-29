Why I love Norfolk: Jeni Neill

Jeni Neill has swapped her career as a nurse to become a full- time writer. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Memory

This is more the memory of someone who is dear to me, than my own, but it fills me with nostalgia when I think of it.

My grandparents honeymooned in Cromer in the 1930’s.

Fortunately, photos were taken of the windswept and quite formally dressed couple, with the choppy sea lashing the pier behind them.

They look so ‘of their time’ and I enjoy trying to find the spots that they may have stood at when the snaps were taken.

The Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich is Jeni's favourite Norfolk landmark - Credit: Denise Bradley

Landmark

Can the Maddermarket Theatre be a landmark? I’m sure it should be as it recently became 100-years old, although the attractive, court-yarded building has a history dating well before that of the theatre.

I’m so glad that the small in-house company, the Norwich Players, have managed to get through the difficulties that lockdown brought.

The theatre provides superb acting workshops for those interested in performing and my family have appreciated a wide choice of plays in the past, like The Tempest, Silas Marner and a Christmas treat of The Snow Queen.

Attraction/day out

There’s a few businesses that you can hire canoes from in Norwich, for the River Wensum, and in Bungay and Wroxham too, that I know of.

There are lots of pubs to stop at along the way, but what I like is the tranquillity of it.

The silent glide hardly breaks the water and there is no disturbance to the nature that you can observe from a different aspect to that of our usual hurried everyday lives.

Jeni recommends exploring Norwich and Norfolk by canoe - Credit: Nick Butcher

Pub

The Reindeer on Dereham Road in Norwich as, although it does serve great food, it still feels very much like a traditional drinking pub.

I love their lighting, so pretty in the evening, and the live music on weekends is really good and all adds to an atmosphere that’s fun and Friday night.

Place to eat

For extremely tasty food, totally reliable for consistency, I choose Amandines Café Restaurant in Diss.

It tempts me to become vegetarian as the variety and flavour of their many dishes and superb salads are inspiring.

This deliciousness carries through to the interior of their spacious high roofed, glass covered courtyard, which has a touch of London market/French chic/good and warming living about it.

Beach

Winterton. Because we have dogs and it’s an easily reached, dog friendly beach (except for care and use of lead around seal pups time). Recently, the café had to go due to erosion, and I still miss their huge sticky buns and hot chocolate, which never seems as good from our own flask.

Shop

The Giggly Goat in Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. This is another place that I was relieved to see reopen following lockdown.

It is full of, often local, uniqueness for those that appreciate art in its many forms.

My husband tells me it’s his ‘go-to’ for a special Christmas gift that will very likely be received with delight, and yet be totally unexpected.

I appreciate that their stock isn’t too static, and so often I’ll find things not seen in there before.

I love to be inspired by the energy and individuality that a well-considered one-off shop can bring to a centre.

Export

Our youngest son! Two of our children were made in Suffolk and another in Australia, but only one from Norfolk. You can’t get one like him, I’m afraid. He’s a one-off.

It’s cool that Lotus cars are made here too. That’s quite something nowadays.

Walk

In the summer, I love to walk by the River Waveney, just outside Bungay, across meadows and stopping to dip into fresh water with our dogs.

In the winter, I love to route through the oldest alleys and streets of Norwich to reach the River Wensum, where I follow its path to the Riverside area to stop for a drink. On these walks I feel characters from The Devil’s Dye return to me, and I become lost once more in their world.

Jeni Neill is author of novel The Devil’s Dye and the short story collection Fen Roads. See her website at jenineillauthor.com



