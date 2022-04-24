Why I love Norfolk: Madeleine White

Memory

For my birthday last year I rented a big barn conversion in Letheringsett for a weekend away with friends. We all had the best time - going for walks, having barbecues and just being together. It was particularly special since we hadn't seen each other much due to Covid.

Landmark

My favourite landmark is the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. The architecture and overall atmosphere is incredible and feels very unexpected for a small city like Norwich.

Attraction/day out

I love to rent a small boat and spend a day on the broads with friends, stopping off at various pubs and enjoying the scenery.

Pub

My favourite pub changes depending on the time of year, but at the moment it has to be The Rosebery. Their Blue's Kitchen pop-up is very good and deserves a special mention. I've also been to The Plasterers a few times recently which is small and cosy.

Place to eat

I absolutely love Japanese food and surprisingly Norwich has some great Japanese restaurants. The bento boxes at Shiki are delicious and good value and Soyokaze is really authentic.

Beach

I think you go to different beaches depending on what you have planned for the day - is it sunbathing, a long walk or good food? Stiffkey has to be my all time favourite Norfolk beach as it's equally as beautiful in the winter as it is in the summer.

Shop

It's got to be Jarrold, hasn't it? It's such an iconic shop and the deli/restaurants are brilliant. It's a place where I feel comfortable to just wander around and browse but I also do a lot of my shopping there.

Bullards Strawberry and Black Pepper Gin is Madeleine's favourite Norfolk export - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Export

Norfolk has many lovely exports - especially in the food and drink category - but Bullards Strawberry and Black Pepper gin wins for me. I don't like overly sweet drinks so the black pepper adds a really nice savouriness.

Walk

There are so countless walks around Norfolk and I'm still discovering news ones, but Sheringham Park is somewhere I always enjoy going back to and am never bored.