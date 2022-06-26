Why I love Norfolk: Alison Sefton

Memory

My favourite Norfolk memory which I always go back to is when I was offered my role as head at Norwich High School for Girls. This was the reason I moved to the county in 2020, and it is an honour to have the opportunity to lead this fantastic school on the next exciting part of its journey, as well as making my home here in this beautiful part of the world.

Landmark

Norwich Cathedral is absolutely stunning and is the venue for our school Christmas Carol Service - listening to our students singing in such a special place is quite breathtaking. I’ve also found it to be such a welcoming place - being fortunate enough to attend the regular Dean’s breakfast events which are wonderfully catered by the Jarrold team in the Refectory.

I also find Norwich Market to be such an iconic landmark for the city. Mooching around the market on a Saturday morning is a real pleasure, picking up fresh fish, cheese and enjoying spending time there with such a strong and vibrant community feel.

Beach

I absolutely love long walks on the beach and there are just too many fantastic beaches to choose from. A long walk at Wells-Next-The-Sea followed by fish and chips overlooking the harbour at the end of the day is a day well spent. I also have really enjoyed walking out to see the magnificent seals at Horsey.

Town/city/village

Again, I am really fond of the seaside, and enjoy trips to Cromer and Wells. I also really like Holt with the quirky shops and always stop off at Byfords to stock up on their delicious savouries and treats.

Place to eat

Hands down Benoli in Norwich is my favourite restaurant. The food is completely out of this world and last time I visited I was sat at a table next to Ainsley Harriet and Grace Dent. Proof if any is needed of its culinary status.

Pub

We are fortunate at Norwich High School for Girls to have lots of great pubs in the Newmarket Road area for those well-deserved end of term staff drinks. The Unthank Arms is a great favourite, as is the Red Lion at Eaton which also does excellent food and has a lovely atmosphere.

Attraction or day out

Thetford Forest is a fantastic place to spend time whether for a bike ride, walking or running - although as it straddles both Norfolk and Suffolk, I feel I should choose again! I think National Trust properties are always a great day out, and Blickling is particularly stunning. I recently went to a Norfolk Chambers of Commerce event there with a fascinating talk from one of their rangers covering the range of trees they have across the estate.

Something that happens every year

Having joined Norwich High School for Girls at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020, this year will mark the first year for me to experience the Royal Norfolk Show and I am really looking forward to it. We will have a stand there and I am sure it will be great fun.

Shop

I really like Jarrold - it is so well established in the city, with the full range of anything you might need, and a strong family nature to how it has been established and continues to be run.

Export

I love a cheese board and have loved all the Mrs Temple’s cheeses I have tried - the Copys Cloud brie-style variety is buttery and mild and completely delicious.



