Why I love Norfolk: Carol Robinson

Carol Robinson, founder of jewellery brand One of a Kind Club. - Credit: One of a Kind Club

Memory

Being called ‘The coolest jeweller in Norwich’ by the EDP after launching One of a Kind Club, my feel-good jewellery brand after we moved here with a three day old baby and I changed my career.

I’ve never been called ‘cool’, so this made me smile.

Landmark

Norwich Castle. It’s a symbol of the city - interesting for all ages - there is so much to see inside and something different to learn each time you go.

Attraction/day out

How Hill Trust. I love the secret garden in all the different seasons with its beautiful plants and areas to explore. The walks around the garden, the Broads and the outside of the house, plus a picnic looking at the windmills and boats, is a relaxing way to spend the day,

Pub

The Fat Cat and Canary. It's such a lovely gem with wide selection of food and drink, pizza nights and a great Sunday lunch - plus so close to home we can see it from our home.

Place to eat

Namaste Village - I love their dosas. One of the reasons we moved to Norwich was having made Norwich friends (Bev and Helen) when we were in India, so we have visited their several times and love the flavours and quality of food.

Cromer is Carol's favourite beach - Credit: Antony Kelly

Beach

I love Cromer - it's a quintessential British seaside destination. Great for building sand castles and eating fish and chips followed by an ice cream all year round. The fireworks off the pier on New Year’s Day is a family tradition for us as it's so spectacular.

Shop

Jarrold's. It’s an independent, family-run business at the heart of Norwich. Their support and championing of independent businesses through their Store Folk programme is close to my heart.

Export

There are so many amazing Norfolk makers it's hard for me to pick just one - but if I had to I’d say one then it would be Mindful Mixology, expertly crafted cocktails, created by Danni in north Norfolk. The Coconut Express martini is divine.

Carol loves the views of the city from Mousehold Heath - Credit: Danielle Booden

Walk

Mousehold Heath. The Heath is close to home with fantastic views of the city. There are so many different areas and the hidden graffiti walls are cool.

Carol Robinson is founder of the jewellery brand One of a Kind Club. See her website oneofakindclub.com and follow her on Instagram @oneofakindclub