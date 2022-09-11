Why I love Norfolk: Nicola Slattery
- Credit: Contributed
Memory
So many it's very hard to single one out. I used to go with my husband and three dogs in a little sailing boat from Martham Staithe along the river and across Hickling Broad.
There always seemed to be lots of breeze going, but we nearly always had to row back in a flat calm just as the sun was setting and the will o' wisps of mist began to gather in the reed beds.
Landmark
Venta Icenorum at Caistor St Edmund - the market place of the Iceni. I pass it on my way for a day out shopping in Norwich and I like to imagine Boudica and her friends doing something similar centuries ago at this wonderful landmark.
Day out
TW Gazes Auction Rooms in Diss. There are so many things to look at, including old paintings, prints and drawings but also unexpected things.
On my recent visit I remember looking at a small Japanese diorama, a stuffed Iguana and a Harpsichord, but I ended up buying a lovely old French oak table.
Pub
I live on the Waveney Valley border between Norfolk and Suffolk and I'm not sure if I'm allowed to mention the pubs over the river in Suffolk?
A lovely one on the Suffolk side of the river bank is The Black Swan at Homersfield.
However my village of Alburgh is also blessed with the Grain Brewery which even offers a drive through on a Friday 4pm to 6pm!
Place to eat
The Chip Inn is one of the best fish and chip shops in the country.
It's located in Long Stratton which is about 15 minutes' drive away from my home in Alburgh, but with a full bag of takeaway the journey can be done in under 10 minutes!
Beach
Many years ago I lived in Martham and my favourite beach then was the one at Horsey Gap near Sea Palling.
It was so varied, depending on the state of the tide or the time of year.
In winter my face was sand blasted, yet on a calm day with the tide out I loved beachcombing for drift wood and shells.
Shop
The City Bookshop in Davey Place, Norwich. They always have something very tempting, especially lavishly illustrated books on art and at very tempting prices. It is always very difficult to enter and leave without buying something!
Export
Great memories are possibly Norfolk's biggest and best export. There are so many great places to stay, ranging from country inns to the luxury shepherd's huts in Alburgh. People remember peaceful locations, friendly faces, great walks and fantastic food.
Walk
My favourite walk is from my studio in Alburgh to a Motte and Bailey known locally as Denton Castle.
It dates back to the Normans and although no building survives you can still walk around the moat and climb the motte.
It's a very atmospheric place, especially in the winter, with rooks flying overhead.
Norfolk Open Studios 2022 runs from September 24-October 9