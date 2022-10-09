Why I love Norfolk: Graham Cole

Memory

My favourite memory is joining Broads Tours as a crew member and seeing all the lovely faces of people exploring the Broads for the first time. It is something you never forget. It was an amazing experience.

Landmark

One of the obvious ones is Norwich Theatre Royal. I have so many memories there.

The refurbishment that has taken place is stunning. If I am shopping in Norwich, I often pop into the Café Royal for coffee just to soak up the atmosphere.

Of course, you have the Assembly House just next door, which is simply stunning. If I have friends around, I take them there for high tea.

Day out

I love steam trains. We are quite fortunate where we are that we have the Aylsham to Wroxham railway, and it is great for the grandkids. But the list is endless of what we can do in Norfolk.

Graham loves to take his grandson to see the seals at Horsey beach - Credit: James Bass

Pub

The Black Boys in Aylsham. It is set in an idyllic setting in the market square.

Place to eat

It has to be the Recruiting Sergeant at Horstead. It is really nice, and the portions are gigantic! You never leave hungry. Plus, it is dog friendly.

Beach

Winterton, because of its sheer vastness. You can imagine you are anywhere in the world when you are there. Also, Horsey is a good beach, and I love taking my grandson to see the seals.

Shop

I don’t really go to the shops. But I love going to the market in the city.

Export

I would have to say the friendliness of its people, simply because they are amazing. You forget how lucky we are here as the people all have time for you.

Walk

There are lots of walks, we are spoilt for choice! But my favourite must be walking around the big lake at Blickling, it has terrific views.

Graham Cole is at Norwich Theatre Playhouse on October 15 with his show So You Think You Know Me? To book head to norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.