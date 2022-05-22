Why I love Norfolk: Clive Evans

Memory

A very special moment was flying a kite on Cromer beach on a sunny day as an introduction to my husband and I's new long-term foster child.

As we were leaving the beach together, we stumbled upon one of those painted stones with a picture of a kite on it.

He picked it up and has kept it ever since on a shelf in his bedroom.

Landmark

The magic of seeing Blicking Hall always surprises and delights me as it suddenly appears with all its beauty and grandeur.

For one day I would love to go back in time, and experience life in the hall when it was first built, and perhaps bump into Anne Boleyn.

Attraction/day out

We’re so lucky to have the Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

The city and county come alive with a feast of creativity, music, dance, and colour, and I especially think the free street events are just fantastic.

One of the best performances I ever attended was a dance by Bluemouth Inc called Dance Marathon.

Pub

I don’t really have one pub that I can pinpoint as my favourite. As long as it has good service, a cosy, welcoming atmosphere and I can relax and spend time with family and friends there, then I am happy.

Place to eat

The Gunton Arms is one of Clive's favourite places to eat. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk is a foodie’s delight.

Some of my favourites are The Victoria at Holkham, Gunton Arms in north Norfolk and the nearby Suffield Arms too. And in the city, I really enjoy going to Brix and Bones, Moorish Falafel on Lower Goat Lane, Namaste for an Indian meal, or any of the lovely food stalls on the market.

Beach

Clive's favourite Norfolk beach is Waxham - Credit: Edward Russell

I love sitting up on the dunes above Waxham beach and spending some time soaking it all in.

The views are gorgeous and it’s an ideal place to grab a moment of calm and to recharge my batteries.

At Sue Lambert Trust, we promote the importance of mental health and wellbeing to all our clients and taking time to stop, breathe, and notice when things are getting too much.

This is my favourite spot to take a moment and just be.

Shop

A favourite pastime is a good rummage in the antique and charity shops along Magdalen Street.

There are always some unusual treasures to be found, unique one-off items that can be given a new home and lease of life.

Also, it's a brilliant way to shop sustainably and give back to local good causes.

Export

Cathy Dennis visiting her home city during her career as a pop star in the early 1990s. She went on to write hits for Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Kylie Minogue - Credit: Archant

Before my career in the charity sector, I worked for MTV as its head of music.

Cathy Dennis is someone everyone in Norfolk should be mightily proud of, both as a pop star and an international hit writer.

She wrote the Britney Spears hit, Toxic, as well as Katy Perry I kissed a Girl and one of the biggest dance-floor filler hits - Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

Walk

Walking is such a simple but effective way to help your mental health, reducing stress, regulating anxiety and is something that we often talk to our clients about.

So, it’s less about where I walk, but more about making sure I build it into my day.

My favourite walk is at the end of a working day, as it gives me the chance to quietly think.

At Sue Lambert Trust, we provide a safe, kind and supportive space for people who have ever experienced sexual abuse.

It’s busy. Sadly, our services are in high demand, and more than 300 people each week come to us for one-to-one counselling sessions.

The walk home gives me some headspace to contemplate the work we’re doing and why it matters so much, to so many people in Norfolk.