Why I love Norfolk: Canon Peter Doll

Memory

I was born and brought up in the United States, though I’ve lived in England since 1986. My wife Helen and I have four children, but it wasn’t until we came to Norfolk that I became a British citizen in 2010. I treasure the memory of the ceremony in County Hall.

Landmark

Where else but Norwich Cathedral, where I live, work, pray, and have my being? Each day at Evensong when we pray by name for all the bishops, monks, deans and canons who have sustained this place over the last 900 years and more, I give thanks for the miracle that this place is still fulfilling its original purpose. My colleagues and I are doing our bit in this generation, and one day our successors will be praying for us as well.

Canon Peter enjoys browsing at The Book Hive in Norwich - Credit: Antony Kelly

Attraction/day out

It’s hard to beat a train trip up to Cromer and Sheringham and a chance to indulge in the pier, fish and chips, second-hand books, a walk along the cliffs, and a ride on the steam railway.

Pub

The Sculthorpe Mill is one of our favourites, in a beautiful setting on the Wensum, with well-kept beer and excellent food.

Place to eat

I have a particular fondness for the Belgian Monk, here in Norwich; ‘I always wanted to be a monk, but I never got the chants.’ It’s a potent reminder of how close Norfolk has been to the Low Countries through history. Our own Edith Cavell died in Brussels working to protect the British soldiers fighting to defend Belgium’s freedom. Belgian beer is wonderfully varied, and the chips are the best I’ve had.

Beach

The great thing about Norfolk beaches is that they are attractive all the year around and wonderfully varied. I love Great Yarmouth for the sand and the

Pleasure Beach and the views of the wind farms; and Horsey for the breeding seals in wintertime; and Holkham Beach for the marshes and the endless sands.

Shop

No city is complete without a proper independent bookshop, an increasingly rare breed in these days of online everything. But if we want our city centres to be vibrant and individual, with more on offer than the same chain-stores that populate every British High Street, we have to support our independent retailers.

The Book Hive in Norwich is a proper book shop, in a suitably quirky old building, with a welcoming and knowledgeable staff, and a great range of books on offer, including those by local authors. They can also get you most books the next day. Don’t go online – give them a call!

Export

Edith Cavell was the daughter of a Norfolk vicar who became a global heroine. Although she considered herself simply a nurse who tried to do her duty, motivated by a profound Christian faith, she brought extraordinary energy, dedication and devotion to her vocation. Although she loved her country, she forgave her enemies, acknowledging that ‘Patriotism is not enough; I must have no hatred or bitterness toward anyone.’ The manner of her living and her dying has won her admirers all around the world, many of whom come especially to visit her grave at the Cathedral.

Walk

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham was the greatest shrine in England in the middle ages, and pilgrims from across Europe sailed and walked to Norfolk to venerate her. Destroyed at the Reformation but revived in the 20th century, the shrine attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims each year, and a number of Walsingham Ways are being re-established to serve modern-day walking pilgrims.