Why I Love Norfolk: Alexandra Hill
- Credit: NUA
Memory
Every time I introduce someone to Norwich and they realise it’s a creative gem nestled between both the countryside and seaside!
Attraction/day out:
Hiring a boat from Potter Heigham and exploring the Norfolk Broads…
Landmark
...And stopping at St. Benet’s Abbey and enjoying the peace, calm and swooping swans…
Pub
...And pitching-up at any pub by the water (often the New Inn at Horning)!
Place to eat
We have started an accidental monthly food tour with our good friends so this is an evolving list. At the moment two firm favourites for dinner are Yard and XO Kitchen. But I wouldn’t get through a working week without Amaretto and Bread Source.
Beach
Holkham in the summer for those big Norfolk skies and expansive views.
Shop
As someone who spends their days talking all things fashion retail/business this is so hard. I have found some wonderful pieces in Working Title Menswear for my partner (their buying is spot on) and Elm never fails for lovely homeware and gifts.
Export
Well, I would have to say our students. We 'produce' such fantastic, innovative graduates – it is so exciting to see them head on out into the wider world, pushing creative boundaries and exploring new areas of the fashion industry.
Walk
As those who know me can attest, I am not much of a walker… more of a wanderer… so anywhere I can potter around shops and cafes sampling Norfolk fare is a hit with me!