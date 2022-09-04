News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why I love Norfolk: Adam Yaxley

Author Picture Icon

Emma Lee

Published: 7:00 AM September 4, 2022
Adam Yaxley

Adam Yaxley - Credit: Contributed

Memory

Watching Norwich beat Manchester United at Carrow Road 2-0 on Saturday, April 9, 2005.

Standing on my chair after the game shouting 'easy, easy, easy' as the Carrow Road speakers pumped out Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen!

Landmark

I have always been fond of Happisburgh lighthouse - swimming in the sea and looking back at it standing proud and defiant against the threat of its existence from coastal erosion.

And also a special mention to Waxham Great Barn, where I married my beautiful wife, Kelly, this year.

Attraction

I have always felt [a ride on] the snails at Joyland in Great Yarmouth should be an initiation for those wishing to move to Norfolk.

Pub

In my youth, the Mischief Tavern in Norwich, but now I'm older I'm prone to trying a new stout or porter at the Fat Cat and Canary (when I get a chance to get out).

Happisburgh Lighthouse is Adam's favourite Norfolk landmark

Happisburgh Lighthouse is Adam's favourite Norfolk landmark - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Place to eat

Norwich Market has so many superb options, including the power to keep me grounded.

Beach

Sheringham is such a beautiful beach. I spent so many days there as a child and now I'm older I get to take my children there.

Shop

My approach to shopping is to be brief and be gone. I have never found much joy in it. But I do like to support any charity shop.

Export 

I haven’t got over the fact that Colman's mustard is no longer made in the county. I don’t think I will ever get over it.

Walk

Ludham to How Hill - old windmills, rare species of dragonfly, boats going by and the eel catcher's cottage.

Norfolk

