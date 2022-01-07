News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Home in city's former YMCA building for sale for over half a million

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:00 AM January 7, 2022
Exterior of 48 St Giles Street, Norwich, where a 3-bed townhouse is for sale for £550,000

48 St Giles Street used to be home to the YMCA but has now been converted into a townhouse and six apartments - Credit: Brown&Co

A three-bedroom townhouse in the Grade II star-listed former home of the YMCA has come up for sale in Norwich for £550,000.

Number 48 St Giles Street has a tucked away courtyard garden in the city centre and was part of the conversion of the former YMCA in 2016.

The imposing building - actually a pair of interconnecting townhouses - is steeped in history, having been bought by Jeremiah James Colman of the mustard firm in 1886.

Open-plan living space in part of the former YMCA building on St Giles Street, Norwich, for sale for £550,000

The open-plan living space - Credit: Brown&Co

Light and airy reception space with bi-fold doors to a courtyard at a 3-bed property for sale off St Giles St, Norwich

The property is light and airy and even has a courtyard garden - Credit: Brown&Co

As the YMCA, the Young Men’s Christian Association, the building saw evacuees from the great flood of 1912 walk through its doors as well as soldiers from two world wars.

Once an elaborate house, it was subdivided into hostel rooms in around 1960 and came up for sale in 2013 when the YMCA relocated to new premises.

Archive picture of 48 St Giles Street, Norwich, which was the original home of Norfolk's YMCA in the 1950s

The front of 48 St Giles Street, Norwich, when it was the YMCA - Credit: Archant

The building, which is listed the unusual Grade II star because of its architectural features, was then converted by Ravenscroft Developments and Pentaco Construction into six apartments and the townhouse.

Low maintenance courtyard garden at the rear of 48 St Giles St, Norwich, which is for sale for £550,000

The courtyard garden is a real feature of the property - Credit: Brown&Co

Huge master bedroom with en suite in a 3-bed townhouse for sale off St Giles St, Norwich

The master bedroom has an en suite - Credit: Brown&Co

Desk nook created on the landing of a 3-bed townhouse for sale off St Giles St, Norwich

The landing area has space for a desk - Credit: Brown&Co

The property is approached via St Giles Street with a separate entrance to the townhouse. A passage with an original stone floor leads through into the courtyard garden and an open plan/kitchen/sitting/ dining room with bi-fold doors. The accommodation is arranged over three floors with the principal bedroom, en-suite bathroom and a separate dressing room. There are also two further bedrooms and a shower room.

The courtyard garden is a major feature to the property and acts as a great area to entertain, with seamless access into the property via the bi-fold doors. Parking is available with the property on a rental basis.

For more information contact David Hinton at Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Giles Street, Norwich
Guide price: £550,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Norwich News
Norfolk

