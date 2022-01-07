Home in city's former YMCA building for sale for over half a million

48 St Giles Street used to be home to the YMCA but has now been converted into a townhouse and six apartments - Credit: Brown&Co

A three-bedroom townhouse in the Grade II star-listed former home of the YMCA has come up for sale in Norwich for £550,000.

Number 48 St Giles Street has a tucked away courtyard garden in the city centre and was part of the conversion of the former YMCA in 2016.

The imposing building - actually a pair of interconnecting townhouses - is steeped in history, having been bought by Jeremiah James Colman of the mustard firm in 1886.

The open-plan living space - Credit: Brown&Co

The property is light and airy and even has a courtyard garden - Credit: Brown&Co

As the YMCA, the Young Men’s Christian Association, the building saw evacuees from the great flood of 1912 walk through its doors as well as soldiers from two world wars.

Once an elaborate house, it was subdivided into hostel rooms in around 1960 and came up for sale in 2013 when the YMCA relocated to new premises.

The front of 48 St Giles Street, Norwich, when it was the YMCA - Credit: Archant

The building, which is listed the unusual Grade II star because of its architectural features, was then converted by Ravenscroft Developments and Pentaco Construction into six apartments and the townhouse.

The courtyard garden is a real feature of the property - Credit: Brown&Co

The master bedroom has an en suite - Credit: Brown&Co

The landing area has space for a desk - Credit: Brown&Co

The property is approached via St Giles Street with a separate entrance to the townhouse. A passage with an original stone floor leads through into the courtyard garden and an open plan/kitchen/sitting/ dining room with bi-fold doors. The accommodation is arranged over three floors with the principal bedroom, en-suite bathroom and a separate dressing room. There are also two further bedrooms and a shower room.

The courtyard garden is a major feature to the property and acts as a great area to entertain, with seamless access into the property via the bi-fold doors. Parking is available with the property on a rental basis.

For more information contact David Hinton at Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Giles Street, Norwich

Guide price: £550,000

Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

