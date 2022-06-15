Property spotlight: 'Immaculate' home for sale in popular Norfolk postcode

The four-bed in Wymondham is on the market for £425,000 - Credit: William H Brown

An "immaculate" four-bedroom home in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes is on the market for £425,000.

Estate agent William H Brown said the property in Wood Avens Way in Wymondham was "immaculately presented" and "beautifully kept".

The house opens into the front hall and to the right is the living room with a feature fireplace and sliding doors to the garden, and the dining room.

To the left of the house is the kitchen with tan cabinets and black worktops, a toilet, and the utility room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms - one with an en suite - and a family bathroom.

The landscaped garden is easy to maintain with paving and gravel and areas for pots and plant beds.

There is also a summer house in one corner.

To the side of the house is a double garage as well as plenty of off-road parking.

The home is situated in NR18, one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes.

The postcode is "well-stocked in terms of amenities and has a train station with a direct route to Cambridge and thereby connecting to London" according to Savills agent Tom Clayton.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wood Avens Way, Wymondham

Guide price: £425,000

William H Brown, 01953 602578, www.williamhbrown.co.uk