Property spotlight: 'Immaculate' home for sale in popular Norfolk postcode

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:00 AM June 15, 2022
The four-bed in Wymondham is on the market for £425,000 - Credit: William H Brown

An "immaculate" four-bedroom home in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes is on the market for £425,000. 

Estate agent William H Brown said the property in Wood Avens Way in Wymondham was "immaculately presented" and "beautifully kept".

The lounge has a feature fireplace and doors to the garden - Credit: William H Brown

The dining room overlooks the garden - Credit: William H Brown

The house opens into the front hall and to the right is the living room with a feature fireplace and sliding doors to the garden, and the dining room.

To the left of the house is the kitchen with tan cabinets and black worktops, a toilet, and the utility room. 

The kitchen has tan cabinets and black worktops - Credit: William H Brown

The master bedroom has an en suite and overlooks the garden - Credit: William H Brown

Upstairs there are four bedrooms - one with an en suite - and a family bathroom.

The landscaped garden is easy to maintain with paving and gravel and areas for pots and plant beds. 

There is also a summer house in one corner.

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

One of the three bedrooms in use - Credit: William H Brown

To the side of the house is a double garage as well as plenty of off-road parking.

The home is situated in NR18, one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes.

The smallest bedroom is currently being used as a study - Credit: William H Brown

The garden is paved with some gravel areas for pots and flower beds - Credit: William H Brown

The postcode is "well-stocked in terms of amenities and has a train station with a direct route to Cambridge and thereby connecting to London" according to Savills agent Tom Clayton.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wood Avens Way, Wymondham

Guide price: £425,000

William H Brown, 01953 602578, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

