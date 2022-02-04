Area Guide: The historic market town of Wymondham 

Partnership

Wymondham is a historic market town in south Norfolk.

GETTING THERE

Wymondham is around 12 miles from Norwich with good road connections thanks to the A11. It also has a train station which operates services between Norwich and Cambridge.

HISTORY

The centre of Wymondham remains very much as it did in the 17th century, although it is believed to have been occupied by humans as far back as the Bronze Age.

Wymondham Abbey is one of Norfolk’s most famous landmarks and remains one of the grandest religious buildings in the region. It was established as a Benedictine priory in 1107 but was dissolved in 1538 during Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries.

Wymondham Abbey is one of Norfolk's most famous landmarks - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The town suffered a huge fire in 1615, which destroyed many buildings. The Green Dragon is one of the few to have survived and is still open today.

The Market Cross remains an important feature of the town centre and was rebuilt after the fire.

SHOPPING AND AMENITIES

Wymondham has a bustling community and offers a good range of high street and independent shops in its town centre, as well as lots of pubs, restaurants and cafés. It also has several supermarkets.

The town was granted the right to hold a market in 1440, a tradition which is still upheld every Friday.

A separate farmer’s market is also held on the third Saturday of each month, where stallholders are allowed to sell only local produce.

Wymondham College, in nearby Morley - Credit: Sonya Duncan

SCHOOLS

Browick Road, Ashleigh and Wicklewood primary and nursery schools are all within three miles of the town centre and rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted, according to the Government's find and compare schools tool. Spooner Row Primary, located on Station Road, was rated 'good' by Ofsted last year.

The nearest high school is Wymondham High Academy, which provides education up to the age of 18 and is rated 'good' by Ofsted.

Wymondham College, in nearby Morley, offers day education and boarding for students aged 11-18.

FAMOUS FACES

Robert Kett is perhaps one of the town’s most notable historical characters. He led Kett’s Rebellion, a revolt of peasants and farmers against the enclosure of common land, and held the city of Norwich against the King’s forces for six weeks. He was eventually defeated and hanged at Norwich Castle.

More recent residents have included the writer W.G. Sebald, poet George Szirtes and comedian Adam Buxton.

The town offers a mix of historic properties and new builds, with new developments up and coming - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PROPERTY

According to Rightmove, the average price for a property in Wymondham is 9pc up on the previous year, at £290,753.

Over this time, detached properties have sold for an average price of £363,442 and semi-detached properties for an average price of £239,090. Terraces have, on average, fetched a price of £220,670.

William H Brown in Wymondham's branch partner, Richard Billings - Credit: William H Brown

AGENT’S VIEW

We asked branch partner Richard Billings why he thinks Wymondham is such a great place to live.

Why do you think people want to live in Wymondham?

As a town, Wymondham offers everything you need in day-to-day life. A testament to this is the amount of people that have always lived locally and have many generations of the same family living in the area. It’s a very traditional market town with a lovely historic town centre and a beautiful abbey, which is definitely worth a visit to if you haven’t already.

It also has easy access into Norwich on the A11 – and access south of Wymondham on that same road – and is very family-centred, with excellent schools and a leisure centre.

What is the atmosphere like?

It’s a great atmosphere, the people are lovely and really make the town what it is – whether you are taking part in the annual duck race or visiting the local markets throughout the months. There is a real mix of people – ranging from young families and professionals up to older members of the community – all of whom love Wymondham because of the access to doctors, shops and public transport. Clients always comment how friendly the local people are.

Where are some of the most sought-after areas?

There are many, but any properties within the Wymondham College catchment area always hold a premium.

Are there any areas that are up and coming?

Because of the draw that Wymondham has, there are a huge amount of new-builds locally.

On the north side, Persimmon is building off Norwich Road. To the south side, off the old Attleborough road, Lovell Homes is building and off Silfield Road, near the railway station, there are new homes developments being built by Hopkins, Taylor Wimpey and Bovis homes.



We currently have a small development of eight executive bungalows on the edge of Wymondham that we are currently selling from plan.

What does the typical Wymondham homebuyer look like?

A real mix. We have first-time buyers, families that are here for the schools and down-sizers, as there are a lot of bungalows in Wymondham too.

Tell us three things you love about Wymondham...

The people first and foremost – it's such a mix of interesting characters and genuinely good and kind-hearted people.

The historic town centre and the abbey are very pretty and well worth exploring. On market day there are some lovely independent stalls that are worth visiting.

The convenience of Wymondham’s location, the facilities it offers and its access to public transport – all surrounded by countryside in a semi-rural location.

MEET THE TEAM

William H Brown’s branch in Wymondham offers free valuations for sale and let, mortgage advice and a free help-to-find service for clients struggling to find a property in a fast-paced market.

Richard Billings is the branch partner with 26 years’ worth of experience in estate agency. He is responsible for the day-to-day running of the branch, dealing with offers and meeting new clients. Richard lives in Hethersett with his wife and dog Teddy and outside of work, supports Norwich City and loves watching films.

Georgie Turner, senior administrator at William H Brown's Wymondham branch - Credit: William H Brown

Georgie Turner is the senior administrator for the Wymondham branch and very much at the centre of the office. She has been with the firm for four years and was born and raised in Wymondham, with her family all living locally. She has two cats called Charlie and Bailey.

Matt Lowe, the William H Brown's mortgage services consultant at the Wymondham branch - Credit: William H Brown

Matt Lowe is the team’s mortgage services consultant, where he works behind the scenes to help clients save money and secure their dream homes. He joined the branch just over six months ago and lives south of Wymondham with his wife, son and puppy, who he spends his spare time with. He also enjoys watching NFL.

Holly Marchant is a sales negotiator at William H Brown in Wymondham - Credit: William H Brown

Another new addition to the team is Holly Marchant, who has been with William H Brown for just over 12 months and is a sales negotiator. She is upbeat, enthusiastic and spends her time matching buyers with their perfect properties. Holly was born and raised in Wymondham and loves sports. She plays cricket locally.

This area guide is produced in partnership with William H Brown.