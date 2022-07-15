Norfolk Broads pub with moorings on sale for £325k
- Credit: Waterside Estate Agents
A "rare" opportunity has arisen to own a waterside pub in the Norfolk Broads.
The former pub and restaurant is located in the village of Wroxham and is being offered for £325,000.
It was formerly known as The Shed, a lively pub that had regular live music and karaoke nights, before later becoming The Waters Edge.
The property has been left empty for the past 10 months after the business closed.
Inside, it is spacious at approximately 1900 sq ft with a wooden main bar, food preparation area, cold store and toilets.
Included in the sale are five moorings, making it "well placed" to attract holidaymakers taking a trip around the Norfolk Broads by boat.
It is located in a "well-regarded" marina off the River Bure and is within walking distance of the town.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Peninsula, Staitheway Rd, Wroxham
Guide price: £325,000
Waterside Estate Agents, 01692 670400, sales@watersideestateagents.com.