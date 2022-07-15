News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk Broads pub with moorings on sale for £325k

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:28 AM July 15, 2022
A former pub and restaurant on the Norfolk Broads in Wroxham has gone on the market for £325k

A former pub and restaurant on the Norfolk Broads in Wroxham has gone on the market for £325k - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

A "rare" opportunity has arisen to own a waterside pub in the Norfolk Broads.

The former pub and restaurant is located in the village of Wroxham and is being offered for £325,000.

The property has a spacious bar and restaurant area with a food preparation area, cold store and toilets

The property has a spacious bar and restaurant area with a food preparation area, cold store and toilets - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

It was formerly known as The Shed, a lively pub that had regular live music and karaoke nights, before later becoming The Waters Edge.

The property has been left empty for the past 10 months after the business closed.

The property in Wroxham comes with a large car park with ample space for visitors

The property comes with a large car park with ample space for visitors - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Inside, it is spacious at approximately 1900 sq ft with a wooden main bar, food preparation area, cold store and toilets.

Included in the sale are five moorings, making it "well placed" to attract holidaymakers taking a trip around the Norfolk Broads by boat.

The former pub comes with 5-6 moorings, making it a great spot for holiday makers travelling by boat on the Norfolk Broads

The former pub comes with moorings, making it a great spot for holidaymakers travelling by boat on the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

It is located in a "well-regarded" marina off the River Bure and is within walking distance of the town.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Peninsula, Staitheway Rd, Wroxham

Guide price: £325,000

Waterside Estate Agents, 01692 670400, sales@watersideestateagents.com.

