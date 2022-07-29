News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Rent like royalty! Rare moated manor house set in five acres is to let

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:15 AM July 29, 2022
Woodrising Hall, a huge moated manor house near Hingham, which is available to rent for £2,750 a month

Woodrising Hall, near Hingham, is available to rent for £2,750 per month - Credit: Brown&Co

A unique opportunity to rent a moated manor house surrounded by countryside has become available near Hingham in Norfolk for £2,750 a month.

Woodrising Hall is set within approximately five acres of well-maintained grounds and offers the chance to live in "splendour", according to letting agents Brown&Co.

The property offers seven bedrooms, four reception rooms, a kitchen, utility room and pantry, and is approached by a gated driveway.

Large reception room with floor to ceiling bay window in a 7-bed moated manor house for rent in Norfolk

Many of the rooms overlook the beautiful gardens and grounds - Credit: Brown&Co

Fitted kitchen in Woodrising Hall, a moated manor house near Hingham, Norfolk, which is available to rent for £2,750

The kitchen - Credit: Brown&Co

It has a sizeable garden to the front, featuring mature trees, shrubs, flower beds and patios, as well as the historic moat, and it also comes with several outbuildings including a detached garage and a traditional game larder. and a pantry.

There are also several outbuildings including a detached garage and a traditional game larder.

The hall for rent was built on the moated site of the original Woodrising Old Hall which had medieval origins and is reputed to have hosted Queen Elizabeth I who had dinner there on her way from Breckles to Thetford – some records state the Monarch was there for four nights.

This medieval hall was owned by privy councillor Sir Richard Southwell in the 16th century and boasted a two-mile deer park although it was later demolished.

Family bathroom with freestanding bath at Woodrising Hall, near Hingham, which is up for rent for £2,750 pcm

The bathroom is fitted with a free-standing roll-top bath - and also has lovely views over the grounds - Credit: Brown&Co

Beautifully maintained gardens of Woodrising Hall, near Hingham, which is up for rent

The property is sat within five acres of gardens and grounds and surrounded by countryside - Credit: Brown&Co

Most Read

  1. 1 Ex-police chief accused of 'spite' in bizarre row over wall of hay bales
  2. 2 Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption
  3. 3 Burnt out house with no front door sold after bidding battle
  1. 4 Part of A11 closed after crash between lorry and car
  2. 5 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today
  3. 6 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
  4. 7 Caravan blocking lane on A47 after crash near Norwich
  5. 8 Call handler's mistake meant vital moments were lost in fight to save baby
  6. 9 Outrage as mock 'Molotov cocktails' found in tinder-dry field
  7. 10 Riverside kiosk has 'incredible' start with new owners at the counter

Tiffanie Kerr, lettings development manager at Brown&Co, said: “These kinds of properties rarely come up for rent. Woodrising Hall offers a fantastic opportunity to live in a property surrounded by countryside yet close to Hingham and with the knowledge that the site once hosted Royalty.”

For more details please contact Tiffanie Kerr at Brown&Co on 01603 629871 or email tiffanie.kerr@brown-co.com.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Wymondham News

Don't Miss

Gargle Hill in Thorpe St Andrew

Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Downham Market

Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_cleancampsite_latitude_jul22

Latitude Festival

Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon