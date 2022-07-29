Rent like royalty! Rare moated manor house set in five acres is to let
- Credit: Brown&Co
A unique opportunity to rent a moated manor house surrounded by countryside has become available near Hingham in Norfolk for £2,750 a month.
Woodrising Hall is set within approximately five acres of well-maintained grounds and offers the chance to live in "splendour", according to letting agents Brown&Co.
The property offers seven bedrooms, four reception rooms, a kitchen, utility room and pantry, and is approached by a gated driveway.
It has a sizeable garden to the front, featuring mature trees, shrubs, flower beds and patios, as well as the historic moat, and it also comes with several outbuildings including a detached garage and a traditional game larder. and a pantry.
There are also several outbuildings including a detached garage and a traditional game larder.
The hall for rent was built on the moated site of the original Woodrising Old Hall which had medieval origins and is reputed to have hosted Queen Elizabeth I who had dinner there on her way from Breckles to Thetford – some records state the Monarch was there for four nights.
This medieval hall was owned by privy councillor Sir Richard Southwell in the 16th century and boasted a two-mile deer park although it was later demolished.
Tiffanie Kerr, lettings development manager at Brown&Co, said: “These kinds of properties rarely come up for rent. Woodrising Hall offers a fantastic opportunity to live in a property surrounded by countryside yet close to Hingham and with the knowledge that the site once hosted Royalty.”
For more details please contact Tiffanie Kerr at Brown&Co on 01603 629871 or email tiffanie.kerr@brown-co.com.
