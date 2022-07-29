Rent like royalty! Rare moated manor house set in five acres is to let

Woodrising Hall, near Hingham, is available to rent for £2,750 per month - Credit: Brown&Co

A unique opportunity to rent a moated manor house surrounded by countryside has become available near Hingham in Norfolk for £2,750 a month.

Woodrising Hall is set within approximately five acres of well-maintained grounds and offers the chance to live in "splendour", according to letting agents Brown&Co.

The property offers seven bedrooms, four reception rooms, a kitchen, utility room and pantry, and is approached by a gated driveway.

It has a sizeable garden to the front, featuring mature trees, shrubs, flower beds and patios, as well as the historic moat, and it also comes with several outbuildings including a detached garage and a traditional game larder. and a pantry.

The hall for rent was built on the moated site of the original Woodrising Old Hall which had medieval origins and is reputed to have hosted Queen Elizabeth I who had dinner there on her way from Breckles to Thetford – some records state the Monarch was there for four nights.

This medieval hall was owned by privy councillor Sir Richard Southwell in the 16th century and boasted a two-mile deer park although it was later demolished.

Tiffanie Kerr, lettings development manager at Brown&Co, said: “These kinds of properties rarely come up for rent. Woodrising Hall offers a fantastic opportunity to live in a property surrounded by countryside yet close to Hingham and with the knowledge that the site once hosted Royalty.”

For more details please contact Tiffanie Kerr at Brown&Co on 01603 629871 or email tiffanie.kerr@brown-co.com.

