Why I Moved To Norfolk: 'I moved for work but wanted to put down roots'

Daniel Brine moved to Norfolk for work but says the county continues to exceed his expectations - Credit: Hugo Glendinning/Getty Images

This week, Norfolk & Norwich Festival’s artistic director, Daniel Brine, shares his story.

Daniel Brine, director of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival on Elm Hill in the city - Credit: Hugo Glendinning

How long have you lived in Norfolk?

I lived in West Suffolk since 2015, not far from the Norfolk/Suffolk border. I moved to Norfolk in 2019.

Did you know what to expect?

I felt I knew Norfolk well and knew what to expect but actually, as I get to know Norfolk, it far exceeds my expectations.

What were your first impressions?

I love Norfolk because it feels like there is space but also lots to do. First impressions were lovely landscapes, great beaches and lots of good places to walk.

7,500 dominoes lined the streets of Norwich for a giant domino topple to kick off the 2022 Norfolk and Norwich Festival - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Why did you move?

I’m the director of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival, so I moved here for work.

But I’ve taken the opportunity to enjoy living here and it does feel like a welcome different way of life.

What was your first Norfolk property like?

I bought in Norfolk. I knew I liked it here and wanted to put down roots. My first Norfolk property was a little Grade II* listed cottage in Norwich.

A little country village is very different compared to seaside towns like Cromer, says Daniel - Credit: Getty Images

Have you stayed in the first area you moved to?

My partner and I moved to Beachamwell in West Norfolk just before Christmas.

We love the challenge of renovating old buildings and have found the perfect place to do-up. The village is lovely and friendly with lots of great tracks to walk our dogs.

What do you like most about life in Norfolk?

The pace of life in Norfolk is just right for us. We love that we have countryside all around us but also can spend time in Norwich, with its rich cultural life and great restaurants.

Daniel says towns like King's Lynn, Cromer and Diss, pictured, are "real treasures" waiting to be discovered - Credit: Sonya Duncan

What advice would you give to someone looking to relocate?

Take a little time to get to know Norfolk before deciding where to settle – there are lots of options.



A little country village in the middle of nowhere has a very different vibe to a seaside retreat. Norwich is wonderful but towns like King’s Lynn, Cromer and Diss are real treasures waiting to be discovered.

Norfolk & Norwich Festival is on now and runs until Sunday, May 29.

