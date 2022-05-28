Why I Moved To Norfolk: 'It's always felt like a second home'

Norfolk & Norwich Festival’s production programming coordinator, Ailsa McKay, says Norfolk always felt like a second home to her after moving from Bristol - Credit: Ailsa McKay/Getty Images

As part of our new series, we're asking YOU about living in Norfolk, from your first house to why you moved or chose to stay here.

Today, Norfolk & Norwich Festival’s production programming coordinator, Ailsa McKay, shares her story.

Ailsa McKay, production programming coordinator at Norfolk & Norwich Festival - Credit: Supplied by Ailsa McKay

How long have you lived in Norfolk?

I have lived in Norfolk since December 2018 – I moved here from Bristol to start my job at Norfolk & Norwich Festival.

Had you ever visited it before?

I have been coming to Norfolk since I was a baby. I have spent many happy summers and holidays in Norfolk and Suffolk – visiting my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who live here.

Ailsa says she's always loved Norfolk's big skies and its combination of the city and the country - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What were your first impressions?

I can’t really remember my first impressions. Norfolk has always felt like a second home to me.

Why did you move?

I moved for the job at Norfolk & Norwich Festival and to be nearer my family.

What was your first Norfolk property like?

I lived with family, then rented a classic two-up two-down terrace and I’m now in the process of buying.

When she first moved to Norfolk, Ailsa lived with family, then rented a terrace and is now in the process of buying her first home - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

What do you like most about life in Norfolk?

It’s a bit of a cliché but I love the big open skies and the combination of city and country living that the county offers so beautifully.

What advice would you give to someone looking to relocate here?

Do it! It’s a great place to live.

Norfolk & Norwich Festival is on now and runs until Sunday, May 29.

