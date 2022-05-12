Why I Moved To Norfolk: 'We relocated for a better quality of life'

Managing director of Tiger Eye, Dave Wilson, shares the story behind his move to Norfolk - including a quaint little cottage near Wymondham - Credit: Getty Images/Tiger Eye Consulting

As part of our new series we're asking you why you chose to move - or stay - in Norfolk.

This week Dave Wilson, managing director of Tiger Eye, shares his story.

Dave Wilson, managing director of Tiger Eye, moved to Norfolk in 2009

How long have you lived here?

I have lived here for 13 years. My wife, two daughters and I moved to Norfolk in August of 2009.



We relocated from Surrey initially to find a better quality of life for the family. From schooling to green space, we were drawn in by Norfolk’s charm.

Did you know what to expect?

I had once been on a fleeting visit to Norwich to buy a car, and Tiger Eye had a number of law firm clients who were based in Cambridge, but other than that I hadn’t really explored Norfolk. We had also visited Suffolk on a few occasions because my wife’s parents live there. This was certainly another draw for us, as we were keen to be closer to them.

What were your first impressions?

I was impressed by how peaceful Norfolk was!

The East definitely offered the slower pace of life I was seeking, with access to lots of beautiful areas of countryside but also great connections to London, which was something I needed (and still rely on) for on-site IT work such as software roll-outs, as well as client visits.

I was also really pleased to find the people of Norfolk to be laid back and friendly, and there was a real tranquillity about the place.

Dave says his first property in Norfolk was a "romantic" cottage in a village near Wymondham - unlike anything they had lived in before

Why did you move?

The schools in the Norfolk region really appealed to us, and with my daughters being eight and 10, we felt it was the right time to make the move for their education.

What was your first home in Norfolk like?

We bought a charming, quaint old cottage in a village near Wymondham which had a really romantic feel to it.

It was completely unlike anything else we had lived in before, and felt worlds apart from the modern corporate offices of the law firms I work so closely with as an IT consultant. At that time, I continued to work in London offering consultancy for large banks and corporates, and it felt great to be able to return home from the bustle of the city to green space where I could indulge in my love for running.

Dave says that the area around Wymondham was perfect to return to after the hustle and bustle of a day in London

We also loved being a part of a small village, and found ourselves really enjoying the community feel it offered.



As the company has grown, we’ve moved to the city centre to be better connected to local talent and be a part of the city’s growing digital economy.

What do you think has changed the most?

Despite assumptions some may have about the region, there has been exponential growth in the technology and creative industries in the East of England.

This has cemented the East as the perfect home for Tiger Eye, as we support other businesses with digitising their processes and adopt innovative technologies.

Since moving to the county, Dave and the business has moved closer to the city to be nearer to local talent

Norwich has gained a reputation for digital expertise, particularly in design and user experience, with an ambitious and fast-growing tech community. Close-by Cambridge was recently named the leading regional tech city in the UK given the East’s VC funding and tech unicorns, and is also home to some of the biggest and brightest minds in artificial intelligence (AI), with global brands like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft in the city.

It’s fantastic to be so closely connected to this innovative community as part of the Cambridge-Norwich Tech Corridor.

What do you like most about life in Norfolk?

The quality of life offered here is the thing I like most about Norfolk, and it’s particularly important for the business. We really try to creative a positive work environment at Tiger Eye, where wellbeing is supported.



I also love how connected Norwich is to other parts of the country, with easy access to London offered through great transport links. As a business

with a large number of clients in London, this is a real benefit.

As an entrepreneur, relocating to Norfolk - and Norwich - has been a positive experience for Dave

What advice would you give to someone else looking to relocate here?

For entrepreneurs, I would say that there are significant opportunities for business owners in Norfolk to tap into the region’s creativity and tech-minded people.



I think Norfolk also offered us fantastic opportunities to scale the business through affordable office rates and local talent. I would recommend that those looking to relocate don’t miss the opportunity.

Would you like to share your story? Get in touch with me at rebecca.macnaughton@archant.co.uk.