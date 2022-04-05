News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why I Stay In Norfolk: Its 'open skies, fresh air and the coast'

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:29 PM April 5, 2022
Ben Rivett, joint head of residential sales at Savills in Norfolk, pictured in north Norfolk, UK

Ben Rivett, joint head of residential sales at Savills, Norfolk, saved hard for his first home with wife, Becky - Credit: Ben Rivett

As part of our new series we're asking YOU why you moved to Norfolk - or choose to stay here.

This week, Ben Rivett, joint head of residential at Savills in Norwich, shares his story.

How long have you lived in Norfolk? 
All my life. I grew up on a farm, initially over at Great Fransham then we moved over to Sharrington when I was about five. Norfolk has therefore been my life, from growing up to now starting a family of my own.

A view of promenade, town centrem, and pier, Cromer, seaside town in Norfolk, England

Ben Rivett believes that, as a county, we have become better at promoting what we offer - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What do you think has changed the most? 
We have become so much better at marketing what Norfolk has to offer. On the flipside of that we do have more visitors and traffic than ever before – but if we want all walks of life in the county to thrive, then tourism is a major part of that.

What do you like most about life in Norfolk? 
Cliché, but the open skies, fresh air, proximity to the coast and the fact that we do not lead to anywhere else, which will hopefully protect it from becoming too developed and spoilt.

Lighthouse at Happisburgh, Norfolk, England.

Norfolk is very changeable, says Ben Rivett - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What advice would you give to someone looking to relocate here? 
As Norfolk is a large county, it is very changeable – whether it be the aesthetics, demographic, convenience, landscape or house values. 

It therefore pays to spend as much time in the county as possible before making a purchase. Some get it wrong and end up moving to another part of the county after two or three years. 

A common realisation is often how long it takes to get anywhere, with many buyers coming to Norfolk for the coastline. You can be in Norfolk and still take over an hour to get to the sea.

Would you like to share your story about moving or living in Norfolk? Get in touch with me by emailing rebecca.macnaughton@archant.co.uk

