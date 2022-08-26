News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge £1.85m farmhouse with a sauna, salon and 15 acres is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:30 PM August 26, 2022
A six-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in Thurlton near Fritton for £1.85m

A former dairy farm has come up for sale in Thurlton, near Fritton, for £1.85m - boasting a self-contained annexe and around 15 acres of land. 

Over the past 20 years, White House Farm has been lovingly developed by its current owners to create a beautiful and contemporary home packed full of rustic yet luxurious features and offering lots of flexible living space.

Aerial view over the sitting room at White House Farm, Low Road, Thurlton, which is for sale for £1.85m

The sitting room is expansive, with a vaulted ceiling and woodburner - Credit: Living Property

Rustic farmhouse kitchen with large dining table at a 6-bed home for sale in Thurlton near Fritton

The farmhouse kitchen also has a dining space - Credit: Living Property

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, vaulted lounge and a farmhouse kitchen, complete with its own dining space and a woodburner. 

The ground floor also has a good-sized study and upstairs there is a mezzanine area which offers a quiet space in which to relax or read. 

Huge sitting room with vaulted ceiling in a 6-bed farmhouse for sale in Thurlton near Fritton for £1.85m

The sitting room has a woodburner and a huge vaulted ceiling - Credit: Living Property

Modern rustic sitting area of a 6-bed farmhouse for sale in Thurlton near Fritton for £1.85m

The property has been beautifully and stylishly designed over the past 20 years - Credit: Living Property

The first-floor leads on to four double bedrooms, including two with en suites, as well as a luxurious family bathroom. This features a statement bath constructed out of marble, which is carefully positioned to offer uninterrupted views over the countryside, and a large sauna that can accommodate up to six adults. 

Rustic sitting room with a woodburner in a 6-bed farmhouse for sale in Thurlton near Fritton for £1.85m

The sitting room is fitted with a woodburner set in a large chimney breast - Credit: Living Property

Farmhouse style kitchen with rustic beams at White House Farm, Thurlton, which is on the market for £1.85m

The farmhouse-style kitchen - Credit: Living Property

The rest of the property offers a lot of potential and includes an independent kitchen, cloakroom and work space, currently set up as a hair and beauty salon. This could make an ideal home office, studio or even hobby room, away from the rest of the home.

The self-contained annexe, which offers two en suite bedrooms and a 27ft open-plan living space has planning permission to be used as a holiday let. 

Luxurious marble bathroom with a freestanding bath in a 6-bed converted farmhouse for sale off £1.85m

The family bathroom features a freestanding marble bath perfectly positioned to enjoy the home's rural views - Credit: Living Property

Situated between the barn and annexe is a large workshop and a further covered space, which could be developed. A spokesperson from estate agents Living Property suggests that this could be used to create even more living space or perhaps become a covered outdoor kitchen suitable for al fresco entertaining. 

Mediterranean-style sauna with mosaic tiles at White House Farm, Thurlton, which is for sale for £1.85m

The family bathroom also contains a large sauna, which can accommodate up to six people - Credit: Living Property

The rest of the site also includes a number of other outbuildings, including a 75ft workshop, 32ft stable block, complete with a tack room, and a large barn. This also has planning permission for holiday accommodation, and ample off-road parking is provided by a large cart shed. 

View towards White House Farm, off Low Road in Thurlton, which is for sale for £1.85m

White House Farm also has 15 acres of grazing land - Credit: Living Property

The grounds around the main house extend to around three acres, although the property also has an additional 12 acres of marsh grazing. There are formal gardens to the front and rear plus a vegetable garden, greenhouse and orchard. 

Calf in one of the fields surrounding White House Farm, Thurlton, which is on the market for £1.85m

The immediate land includes two one-acre paddocks and a further 12 acres of marsh grazing - Credit: Living Property

For more information, contact Living Property. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Low Road, Thurlton 
Guide price: £1,850,000 
Living Property, 01502 558538 
www.livingproperty.co.uk 

