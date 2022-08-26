Huge £1.85m farmhouse with a sauna, salon and 15 acres is for sale

A six-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in Thurlton near Fritton for £1.85m - Credit: Living Property

A former dairy farm has come up for sale in Thurlton, near Fritton, for £1.85m - boasting a self-contained annexe and around 15 acres of land.

Over the past 20 years, White House Farm has been lovingly developed by its current owners to create a beautiful and contemporary home packed full of rustic yet luxurious features and offering lots of flexible living space.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, vaulted lounge and a farmhouse kitchen, complete with its own dining space and a woodburner.

The ground floor also has a good-sized study and upstairs there is a mezzanine area which offers a quiet space in which to relax or read.

The first-floor leads on to four double bedrooms, including two with en suites, as well as a luxurious family bathroom. This features a statement bath constructed out of marble, which is carefully positioned to offer uninterrupted views over the countryside, and a large sauna that can accommodate up to six adults.

The rest of the property offers a lot of potential and includes an independent kitchen, cloakroom and work space, currently set up as a hair and beauty salon. This could make an ideal home office, studio or even hobby room, away from the rest of the home.

The self-contained annexe, which offers two en suite bedrooms and a 27ft open-plan living space has planning permission to be used as a holiday let.

Situated between the barn and annexe is a large workshop and a further covered space, which could be developed. A spokesperson from estate agents Living Property suggests that this could be used to create even more living space or perhaps become a covered outdoor kitchen suitable for al fresco entertaining.

The rest of the site also includes a number of other outbuildings, including a 75ft workshop, 32ft stable block, complete with a tack room, and a large barn. This also has planning permission for holiday accommodation, and ample off-road parking is provided by a large cart shed.

The grounds around the main house extend to around three acres, although the property also has an additional 12 acres of marsh grazing. There are formal gardens to the front and rear plus a vegetable garden, greenhouse and orchard.

For more information, contact Living Property.

PROPERTY FACTS

Low Road, Thurlton

Guide price: £1,850,000

Living Property, 01502 558538

www.livingproperty.co.uk

