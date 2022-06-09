Revealed: The supermarket brands that could add value to your home

Living near a supermarket can boost the value of your property - Credit: Getty Images/Archant

New research has revealed that buying a property near a supermarket can come with a 22pc price premium – and certain brands have been able to boost the price even more.



Comparison site GetAgent.co.uk analysed property values for homes surrounding over 13,000 UK supermarkets of all brands to see which name commands the biggest premium in today’s market.



The market analysis shows that a home near a supermarket will cost an average of £338,887, a premium of £60,451, or 22pc, compared to the current UK average house price.



However, when looking at the 'big four' supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Morrisons - this premium climbs even higher to an average of 23pc, or £64,907.

Living near a Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons or Asda can boost the price of your property by 23pc - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Waitrose commands a high premium at 81pc, followed by Budgens (74pc), Marks & Spencer (48pc), Sainsbury’s (39pc), and Londis (32pc).



As well as commanding significant premiums, supermarket house prices have also outperformed the wider UK market in terms of price growth in the past year. Since May 2021, the average UK house price has increased by 10.7pc while the average for homes near supermarkets has grown by 11.1pc.



The most impressive growth has been seen across areas surrounding a Budgens supermarket, with property values increasing by 14pc in the last year alone.

Homeowners surrounding the Co-Op (12pc), Morrisons (11pc), Waitrose (11pc), and Londis (11pc) have also enjoyed strong growth, while those near an Asda store can be bought for an average of £242,930, -12.8pc below the national average.

Lidl homes cost -10.1pc below average, and homes near branches of Aldi can be snapped up for -9.8pc below average.

According to new research by GetAgent.co.uk, homes near an Aldi can be snapped up for -9.8pc below the average UK house price - Credit: Sonya Duncan

CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “The Waitrose Effect is a well engineered concept that will have many homeowners buzzing with excitement should one open within arm’s reach of their home.

"However, the reality is that Waitrose stores are only located in affluent areas and so property values are going to be above average to begin with.

"If you really want to benefit from upward house price growth, it’s a Budgens you need to set your sights on, as homes surrounding this supermarket brand have outperformed the rest in the last year.

"Lidl and Aldi not only offer great value on your shop, but property prices surrounding these stores are also the lowest of all supermarkets.”

