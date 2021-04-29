Published: 4:51 PM April 29, 2021

House prices in Burnham Market have increased, more than many other areas of Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

House prices are soaring as demand outstrips supply with some coastal areas such as Brancaster seeing homes rise by up to 30pc in a year.

See if your home is in one of the highest ranking areas in Norfolk:

It comes as property is seeing a boom in the county with people selling high-priced homes in days as a huge demand outweighs supply.

The area seeing the biggest hike in property sales was King's Lynn and West Norfolk with a 56pc increase and one of the lowest was in Norwich, which still saw a 34pc rise.

Unsurprisingly, second home haven Brancaster saw the biggest rise in the average price of a home in 2020 despite Covid - now a staggering £781,000. This was closely followed by Burnham Market, at £721,000.

But Tasburgh, Rockland and Great Witchingham all saw big rises where the average house prices are now £402,000, £472,000 and £438,000 respectively.

The average house price in Norfolk overall was £270,000, seven pc up on 2019. North Norfolk remained the area with the highest average house value, followed by South Norfolk and Broadland, with Great Yarmouth the lowest.



















