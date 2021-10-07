One of North Norfolk's 'most sought after' homes is up for rent

Published: 12:07 PM October 7, 2021

The front of Western House, Burnham Market, which is up for rent - Credit: Sowerbys

A rare opportunity to rent a three-bedroom cottage in Burnham Market, north Norfolk, has become available for £3,250 per month.

Lettings agent Sowerbys describe Western House as one of "North Norfolk's most sought-after properties", boasting luxury accommodation and a prime location between The Hoste and the town's famous market green. It is available on a long-term let for a minimum of 12 months.

Accommodation includes three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large open-plan kitchen and dining area, which features marble worktops and plenty of cupboard space.

Inside the kitchen/diner - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen is well-fitted - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the living room - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a utility room, downstairs cloakroom and a cosy living room, which features wooden beams, a wood burner and doors leading out and into the garden.

The master bedroom, located upstairs, includes a king size bed and fitted wardrobes, and sits alongside another double bedroom and a family bathroom.

There is a wood burner in the cosy living room - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside one of three double bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The bedroom on the top floor of Western House - Credit: Sowerbys

On the second floor there is an impressive third bedroom, which stretches the length and breadth of the top floor, with pitched ceilings and Velux windows, and comes complete with its own en suite shower room.



Despite its central location, Western House enjoys access to an impressive garden, which is enclosed by double oak gates and chalk and flint walls. It is mostly laid to lawn but also includes a large patio area with seating and a table.

The loft has been converted into a good-sized double bedroom with en suite shower room - Credit: Sowerbys

The property features a large patio space - Credit: Sowerbys

The gated entrance - Credit: Sowerbys

The property also comes with parking.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024.

