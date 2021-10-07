News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One of North Norfolk's 'most sought after' homes is up for rent

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:07 PM October 7, 2021   
Pretty white front of Western House, Burnham Market, which is available to rent

The front of Western House, Burnham Market, which is up for rent - Credit: Sowerbys

A rare opportunity to rent a three-bedroom cottage in Burnham Market, north Norfolk, has become available for £3,250 per month.

Lettings agent Sowerbys describe Western House as one of "North Norfolk's most sought-after properties", boasting luxury accommodation and a prime location between The Hoste and the town's famous market green. It is available on a long-term let for a minimum of 12 months.

Accommodation includes three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large open-plan kitchen and dining area, which features marble worktops and plenty of cupboard space.

Sleek modern fitted kitchen with open-plan dining space in Western House, Burnham Market, which is up for rent

Inside the kitchen/diner - Credit: Sowerbys

Modern fitted kitchen in this 3-bed house in Burnham Market, North Norfolk, which is up for rent

The kitchen is well-fitted - Credit: Sowerbys

Cosy living room with timber beam and grey accessories in this 3-bed home to rent in Burnham Market

Inside the living room - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a utility room, downstairs cloakroom and a cosy living room, which features wooden beams, a wood burner and doors leading out and into the garden.

The master bedroom, located upstairs, includes a king size bed and fitted wardrobes, and sits alongside another double bedroom and a family bathroom.

Contemporary rustic style living room with brick fireplace in this 3-bed house to rent in Burnham Market

There is a wood burner in the cosy living room - Credit: Sowerbys

Luxurious double bedroom with velvet upholstered bed in this 3-bed rental house in Burnham Market

Inside one of three double bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Double bedroom in a modern loft conversion in Western House, Burnham Market, which is up for rent

The bedroom on the top floor of Western House - Credit: Sowerbys

On the second floor there is an impressive third bedroom, which stretches the length and breadth of the top floor, with pitched ceilings and Velux windows, and comes complete with its own en suite shower room.

Despite its central location, Western House enjoys access to an impressive garden, which is enclosed by double oak gates and chalk and flint walls. It is mostly laid to lawn but also includes a large patio area with seating and a table. 

Modern loft conversion with en suite shower room and Velux windows in this 3-bed home for rent in Burnham Market

The loft has been converted into a good-sized double bedroom with en suite shower room - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge white washed cottage in Burnham Market, north Norfolk, which is available to rent

The property features a large patio space - Credit: Sowerbys

Brick and flint wall with gate leading to Western House, Burnham Market, which is up for rent

The gated entrance - Credit: Sowerbys

The property also comes with parking.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024.

