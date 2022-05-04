See inside family home with outdoor swimming pool on sale for £750k
- Credit: Sowerbys
A family home in west Norfolk with an outdoor swimming pool and an annex is on the market for £750,000.
Limerick House in East Rudham was built in the 1970s and has a long driveway up to the house with a grassy area and room for parking.
The ground floor comprises of a snug, a large sitting room, the dining room, and the kitchen.
Upstairs via the galleried landing, there is a family bathroom and four bedrooms - one with an en suite.
To the right of the house is the annex which was converted from a double garage.
The annex, which has also been used as a holiday let, has a kitchen and living room, a bedroom, and a wet room.
The house and the annex are linked by a utility room at the back of the property.
To the back of the house is the garden, with a fenced swimming pool and a large lawn.
In the garden, there is a large workshop and a pump room for the pool.
Limerick House is located in East Rudham, around seven miles from Fakenham and more than 30 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Bagthorpe Road, East Rudham
Guide price: £750,000
Sowerbys, 01328 801534, www.sowerbys.com