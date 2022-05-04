News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside family home with outdoor swimming pool on sale for £750k

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:49 AM May 4, 2022
Limerick House in East Rudham is on sale with a pool and an annex - Credit: Sowerbys

A family home in west Norfolk with an outdoor swimming pool and an annex is on the market for £750,000. 

Limerick House in East Rudham was built in the 1970s and has a long driveway up to the house with a grassy area and room for parking.

The large sitting room in the main house - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining room overlooks the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor comprises of a snug, a large sitting room, the dining room, and the kitchen.

Upstairs via the galleried landing, there is a family bathroom and four bedrooms - one with an en suite.

The kitchen of the main house - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

To the right of the house is the annex which was converted from a double garage.

The annex, which has also been used as a holiday let, has a kitchen and living room, a bedroom, and a wet room.

One of the bathrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The principal bedroom has an en suite - Credit: Sowerbys

The house and the annex are linked by a utility room at the back of the property.

To the back of the house is the garden, with a fenced swimming pool and a large lawn.

The garden has a fenced outdoor pool - Credit: Sowerbys

There is a large lawn area at the back of the garden, overlooking nearby fields - Credit: Sowerbys

In the garden, there is a large workshop and a pump room for the pool.

Limerick House is located in East Rudham, around seven miles from Fakenham and more than 30 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bagthorpe Road, East Rudham

Guide price: £750,000

Sowerbys, 01328 801534, www.sowerbys.com

Fakenham News

