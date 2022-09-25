News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside farmhouse with outdoor pool selling for £650k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:30 AM September 25, 2022
Updated: 8:04 AM September 26, 2022
xxx_01_middledrove_fensend_sep22

The three-bed in St Johns Fens End is on the market - Credit: Hockeys

A three-bed farmhouse in west Norfolk with an outdoor pool and countryside views is on the market for £650,000.

It is detached and in a rural road with almost two acres of land on its plot.

xxx_02_middledrove_fensend_sep22

The house opens to the large lounge - Credit: Hockeys

xxx_03_middledrove_fensend_sep22

The dining room area of the open-plan kitchen diner - Credit: Hockeys

The house opens to the large lounge with a feature fireplace. Then there is the entrance hall which is flanked by the boot room and the study.

To the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen diner with an island, a utility room and folding doors to the garden.

xxx_04_middledrove_fensend_sep22

The kitchen has views of the garden and an island - Credit: Hockeys

xxx_05_middledrove_fensend_sep22

The master room has a dressing room, an en suite and folding doors - Credit: Hockeys

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom off the galleried landing.

Two of the bedrooms have an en-suite and the master has a dressing room and folding doors that look out over the garden.

xxx_06_middledrove_fensend_sep22

One of the other two bedrooms - Credit: Hockeys

xxx_07_middledrove_fensend_sep22

The outdoor pool has an outbuilding with a sink and toilet - Credit: Hockeys

The house sits in a 1.8-acre plot with land sectioned into grass dog runs and paddocks.

The back garden itself is laid-to-lawn with an outdoor pool, decked terrace, trees and an outbuilding.

xxx_08_middledrove_fensend_sep22

The house sits in 1.8 acres of land - Credit: Hockeys

xxx_09_middledrove_fensend_sep22

The house has dog runs and paddocks - Credit: Hockeys

The property is in St Johns Fen End, a village in west Norfolk.

It is seven miles from Downham Market, 11 from King's Lynn and 48 from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Middle Drove, St Johns Fen End

Guide price: £650,000

Hockeys, 01945 429842, www.hockeys.co.uk

West Norfolk News

