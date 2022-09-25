See inside farmhouse with outdoor pool selling for £650k
- Credit: Hockeys
A three-bed farmhouse in west Norfolk with an outdoor pool and countryside views is on the market for £650,000.
It is detached and in a rural road with almost two acres of land on its plot.
The house opens to the large lounge with a feature fireplace. Then there is the entrance hall which is flanked by the boot room and the study.
To the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen diner with an island, a utility room and folding doors to the garden.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom off the galleried landing.
Two of the bedrooms have an en-suite and the master has a dressing room and folding doors that look out over the garden.
The house sits in a 1.8-acre plot with land sectioned into grass dog runs and paddocks.
The back garden itself is laid-to-lawn with an outdoor pool, decked terrace, trees and an outbuilding.
The property is in St Johns Fen End, a village in west Norfolk.
It is seven miles from Downham Market, 11 from King's Lynn and 48 from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Middle Drove, St Johns Fen End
Guide price: £650,000
Hockeys, 01945 429842, www.hockeys.co.uk