See inside three-bed character farmhouse with huge gardens on the market

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 PM October 16, 2022
xxx_01_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

Besenel Farm House is on the market for £525k - Credit: Fine & Country

This three-bed farmhouse, with large gardens and character features, is on the market for £525,000.

Besenel Farm House is detached and private with lots of original fireplaces, exposed beams and garden views.

xxx_02_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

The sitting room is on the front of the house - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_03_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

The office is next to the sitting room - Credit: Fine & Country

The house opens to the entrance hall. To the left is the living room which has a feature fireplace and leads to the office.

To the right is the dining room which has a feature fireplace and opens to the kitchen on one side and a large conservatory on the other.

xxx_04_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

The dining room has a feature fireplace and exposed beams - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_05_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

The large conservatory opens to the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

The ground floor also has a bathroom and a boot room.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite.

xxx_06_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

The kitchen has a door to the boot room - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_07_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

The boot room - Credit: Fine & Country

The house sits in 3/4 of an acre with mature gardens, an orchard, a vegetable plot and a greenhouse.

There are views of surrounding fields and wildlife like deer, hares and birds can be spotted.

xxx_08_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_09_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

One of the two bathrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

The property is between the villages of Fincham and Stradsett near Downham Market in west Norfolk.

It is 10 miles from King's Lynn and 38 miles from Norwich.

xxx_10_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_11_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

There is a large patio and gravel area next to the conservatory - Credit: Fine & Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Downham Road, Fincham

xxx_12_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

There are mature borders and trees in the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

xxx_13_farmhouse_fincham_oct22

The house sits in 3/4 of an acre - Credit: Fine & Country

Guide price: £525,000

Fine & Country, 01553 769100, www.fineandcounty.co.uk

