See inside three-bed character farmhouse with huge gardens on the market
- Credit: Fine & Country
This three-bed farmhouse, with large gardens and character features, is on the market for £525,000.
Besenel Farm House is detached and private with lots of original fireplaces, exposed beams and garden views.
The house opens to the entrance hall. To the left is the living room which has a feature fireplace and leads to the office.
To the right is the dining room which has a feature fireplace and opens to the kitchen on one side and a large conservatory on the other.
The ground floor also has a bathroom and a boot room.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite.
The house sits in 3/4 of an acre with mature gardens, an orchard, a vegetable plot and a greenhouse.
There are views of surrounding fields and wildlife like deer, hares and birds can be spotted.
The property is between the villages of Fincham and Stradsett near Downham Market in west Norfolk.
It is 10 miles from King's Lynn and 38 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Downham Road, Fincham
Guide price: £525,000
Fine & Country, 01553 769100, www.fineandcounty.co.uk