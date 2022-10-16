See inside three-bed character farmhouse with huge gardens on the market

Besenel Farm House is on the market for £525k - Credit: Fine & Country

This three-bed farmhouse, with large gardens and character features, is on the market for £525,000.

Besenel Farm House is detached and private with lots of original fireplaces, exposed beams and garden views.

The sitting room is on the front of the house - Credit: Fine & Country

The office is next to the sitting room - Credit: Fine & Country

The house opens to the entrance hall. To the left is the living room which has a feature fireplace and leads to the office.

To the right is the dining room which has a feature fireplace and opens to the kitchen on one side and a large conservatory on the other.

The dining room has a feature fireplace and exposed beams - Credit: Fine & Country

The large conservatory opens to the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

The ground floor also has a bathroom and a boot room.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite.

The kitchen has a door to the boot room - Credit: Fine & Country

The boot room - Credit: Fine & Country

The house sits in 3/4 of an acre with mature gardens, an orchard, a vegetable plot and a greenhouse.

There are views of surrounding fields and wildlife like deer, hares and birds can be spotted.

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

One of the two bathrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

The property is between the villages of Fincham and Stradsett near Downham Market in west Norfolk.

It is 10 miles from King's Lynn and 38 miles from Norwich.

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

There is a large patio and gravel area next to the conservatory - Credit: Fine & Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Downham Road, Fincham

There are mature borders and trees in the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

The house sits in 3/4 of an acre - Credit: Fine & Country

Guide price: £525,000

Fine & Country, 01553 769100, www.fineandcounty.co.uk