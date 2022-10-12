See inside £2.5m townhouse with cinema room and harbour views for sale

The townhouse is listed and was originally built for a wheat merchant - Credit: Sowerbys

This six-bed townhouse in Wells, with a cinema room and panoramic views, is on the market for £2,500,000.

The Normans is Grade II listed and has lots of original features like fireplaces, high ceilings, sash windows and tile flooring.

The front hall has tile flooring - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room is on the front of the house and has a feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The house was originally built for a wheat merchant, who was also rumoured to be a smuggler. The property has a spy window and reportedly once had tunnels leading around Wells.

The house opens to the entrance hall with the sitting room on the left and a snooker room on the right, both with feature fireplaces.

The snooker room has a feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining room has French doors that open to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

To the back of the house is a dining room, with French doors to the garden and a feature fireplace, and the kitchen and breakfast room, with skylights.

The ground floor also has two bedrooms, both with ensuites, and a utility room.

The kitchen and breakfast room has skylights - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is spread over three floors - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs there is a family bathroom and two bedrooms, both with en suites and harbour views and one with a dressing room.

On the second floor there are a further two bedrooms, both with en suites and harbour views.

One of the two second floor bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the en suites to the upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The basement has been made into a cinema room

To the rear is a walled garden with mature borders and room for alfresco dining.

One of the four upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The cellar was converted into a cinema room - Credit: Sowerbys

The Normans are in Wells-next-the-Sea, the popular coastal town in north Norfolk known for its sandy beach and candy-striped beach huts.

Wells is 32 miles from Norwich and nine miles from Fakenham.

There is a patio for alfresco dining - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden is walled and has some lawn with mature borders - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Standard Road, Wells-next-the-Sea

Guide price: £2,500,000

Sowerbys, 01328 711711, sowerbys.com