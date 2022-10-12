See inside £2.5m townhouse with cinema room and harbour views for sale
- Credit: Sowerbys
This six-bed townhouse in Wells, with a cinema room and panoramic views, is on the market for £2,500,000.
The Normans is Grade II listed and has lots of original features like fireplaces, high ceilings, sash windows and tile flooring.
The house was originally built for a wheat merchant, who was also rumoured to be a smuggler. The property has a spy window and reportedly once had tunnels leading around Wells.
The house opens to the entrance hall with the sitting room on the left and a snooker room on the right, both with feature fireplaces.
To the back of the house is a dining room, with French doors to the garden and a feature fireplace, and the kitchen and breakfast room, with skylights.
The ground floor also has two bedrooms, both with ensuites, and a utility room.
Upstairs there is a family bathroom and two bedrooms, both with en suites and harbour views and one with a dressing room.
Most Read
- 1 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
- 2 250 jobs saved after Norwich site's takeover by Indian firm
- 3 Teacher who drank on the job banned from the classroom
- 4 Bargain Hunt to film two episodes in village antiques centre
- 5 M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores
- 6 Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found
- 7 Hotel transformed after £500k revamp with help from Ivy restaurant designer
- 8 Factory staff in tears as company which supplied Harrods closes down
- 9 Restaurant being booked a year in advance after being named best in England
- 10 Two swimming pools is excessive, say officials
On the second floor there are a further two bedrooms, both with en suites and harbour views.
The basement has been made into a cinema room
To the rear is a walled garden with mature borders and room for alfresco dining.
The Normans are in Wells-next-the-Sea, the popular coastal town in north Norfolk known for its sandy beach and candy-striped beach huts.
Wells is 32 miles from Norwich and nine miles from Fakenham.
PROPERTY FACTS
Standard Road, Wells-next-the-Sea
Guide price: £2,500,000
Sowerbys, 01328 711711, sowerbys.com