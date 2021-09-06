News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Does this two-bed apartment for sale have the best view in Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:15 PM September 6, 2021   
Modern open plan living area with huge arched windows in a duplex apartment for sale overlooking Wells harbour in Norfolk

The open-plan living area looks out over the harbour - Credit: Bedfords

A two-bedroom apartment situated on the top floor of a former granary building in Wells-next-the-Sea has come up for sale - offering arguably one of the best views in Norfolk.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in The Granary is for sale with Bedfords at a guide price of £895,000.

The building itself dates back to the early 1900s when the town was an important exporter of grain. For decades it has been a landmark on the harbour and in 1996 was converted into residential use.

Brick-built granary building on the harbour side of Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, where an apartment is for sale

The Granary building dates back to the Victorian era but was converted into residential properties in 1996 - Credit: Bedfords

Photograph of the harbour in Wells-next-the-Sea on a sunny day with sail boats moored in the water

The view over the harbour in Wells-next-the-Sea - Credit: Bedfords

Rooftops of Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, with field and wide skies in the distance

View over rooftops in Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk - Credit: Bedfords

Light bright open-plan living area with fitted kitchen and L-shaped sofa in duplex apartment for sale in Norfolk

The open-plan living area - Credit: Bedfords

Fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, wooden table with stools and pastel coloured cabinets in duplex apartment for sale

The pastel-coloured kitchen - Credit: Bedfords

Since then, the apartment has been beautifully refurbished and decorated to create stunning open-plan living areas - which can only be matched by the openness of its views, which stretch out over Wells' harbour, towards the sea, and which Bedfords describe as "spectacular".

The kitchen has also been given a fitting makeover, with a pastel-shaded nautical-themed colour scheme and a useful breakfast bar. It also has an integrated electric oven, hob and a light and airy outlook over the living area, which features arched French doors leading out and on to a Juliet balcony.

You may also want to watch:

One of the double bedrooms boasts gorgeous views over the sea, while the second is served by its own private shower room. There is also a family bathroom and a separate well-proportioned living area upstairs.

Pale blue double bedroom with bed topped with quilt and nautical pillows in apartment for sale

One of two double bedrooms - Credit: Bedfords

Double bedroom with two twin beds, exposed beams and skylight in apartment for sale in north Norfolk

One of two double bedrooms - Credit: Bedfords

Large double bedroom in a large open-plan duplex apartment for sale in Wells-next-the-Sea

Inside one of two double bedrooms - Credit: Bedfords

Modern sitting room with exposed timber beams in a two-bed apartment for sale in north Norfolk

The sitting room on the top floor - Credit: Bedfords

Outside, the apartment benefits from a garage and boat store, though residents' parking is available only on a first come first served basis.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
  2. 2 Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?
  3. 3 Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop match
  1. 4 Roadworks in Norfolk you need to be aware of this week
  2. 5 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
  3. 6 Shock at death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding
  4. 7 Energy storage plant could be built in south Norfolk village
  5. 8 Airport's industrial park plan could give Norfolk £50m a year boost
  6. 9 Calls to better enforce parking rules on 'free for all' city street
  7. 10 Struggling mum begs MPs to 'step into her shoes' over benefits cut

The apartment is for sale with no upward chain on a 999 year lease, which commenced in 1996. Service is charged at around £4,000 per year.

For more information, contact Bedfords on 01328 730500.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Granary, Wells-next-the-Sea
Guide price: £895,000
Bedfords, 01328 730500, www.bedfords.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Wells-next-the-Sea News
Norfolk
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

banksy cromer alain mansfield

Norfolk Live

Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton Infant School

School, playing field and farm could be sold to make way for homes

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Alice Schollar, a nurse at NNUH, was spiked on a night out

'Absolutely terrifying' - Nurse collapses outside club after being drugged

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Pub landlord caught up in 'phone slamming' scam

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon