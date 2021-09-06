Does this two-bed apartment for sale have the best view in Norfolk?

Published: 5:15 PM September 6, 2021

The open-plan living area looks out over the harbour - Credit: Bedfords

A two-bedroom apartment situated on the top floor of a former granary building in Wells-next-the-Sea has come up for sale - offering arguably one of the best views in Norfolk.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in The Granary is for sale with Bedfords at a guide price of £895,000.

The building itself dates back to the early 1900s when the town was an important exporter of grain. For decades it has been a landmark on the harbour and in 1996 was converted into residential use.

The Granary building dates back to the Victorian era but was converted into residential properties in 1996 - Credit: Bedfords

The view over the harbour in Wells-next-the-Sea - Credit: Bedfords

View over rooftops in Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk - Credit: Bedfords

The open-plan living area - Credit: Bedfords

The pastel-coloured kitchen - Credit: Bedfords

Since then, the apartment has been beautifully refurbished and decorated to create stunning open-plan living areas - which can only be matched by the openness of its views, which stretch out over Wells' harbour, towards the sea, and which Bedfords describe as "spectacular".

The kitchen has also been given a fitting makeover, with a pastel-shaded nautical-themed colour scheme and a useful breakfast bar. It also has an integrated electric oven, hob and a light and airy outlook over the living area, which features arched French doors leading out and on to a Juliet balcony.

One of the double bedrooms boasts gorgeous views over the sea, while the second is served by its own private shower room. There is also a family bathroom and a separate well-proportioned living area upstairs.

One of two double bedrooms - Credit: Bedfords

One of two double bedrooms - Credit: Bedfords

Inside one of two double bedrooms - Credit: Bedfords

The sitting room on the top floor - Credit: Bedfords

Outside, the apartment benefits from a garage and boat store, though residents' parking is available only on a first come first served basis.

The apartment is for sale with no upward chain on a 999 year lease, which commenced in 1996. Service is charged at around £4,000 per year.

For more information, contact Bedfords on 01328 730500.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Granary, Wells-next-the-Sea

Guide price: £895,000

Bedfords, 01328 730500, www.bedfords.co.uk

