Does this two-bed apartment for sale have the best view in Norfolk?
- Credit: Bedfords
A two-bedroom apartment situated on the top floor of a former granary building in Wells-next-the-Sea has come up for sale - offering arguably one of the best views in Norfolk.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in The Granary is for sale with Bedfords at a guide price of £895,000.
The building itself dates back to the early 1900s when the town was an important exporter of grain. For decades it has been a landmark on the harbour and in 1996 was converted into residential use.
Since then, the apartment has been beautifully refurbished and decorated to create stunning open-plan living areas - which can only be matched by the openness of its views, which stretch out over Wells' harbour, towards the sea, and which Bedfords describe as "spectacular".
The kitchen has also been given a fitting makeover, with a pastel-shaded nautical-themed colour scheme and a useful breakfast bar. It also has an integrated electric oven, hob and a light and airy outlook over the living area, which features arched French doors leading out and on to a Juliet balcony.
You may also want to watch:
One of the double bedrooms boasts gorgeous views over the sea, while the second is served by its own private shower room. There is also a family bathroom and a separate well-proportioned living area upstairs.
Outside, the apartment benefits from a garage and boat store, though residents' parking is available only on a first come first served basis.
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
- 2 Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?
- 3 Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop match
- 4 Roadworks in Norfolk you need to be aware of this week
- 5 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
- 6 Shock at death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding
- 7 Energy storage plant could be built in south Norfolk village
- 8 Airport's industrial park plan could give Norfolk £50m a year boost
- 9 Calls to better enforce parking rules on 'free for all' city street
- 10 Struggling mum begs MPs to 'step into her shoes' over benefits cut
The apartment is for sale with no upward chain on a 999 year lease, which commenced in 1996. Service is charged at around £4,000 per year.
For more information, contact Bedfords on 01328 730500.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Granary, Wells-next-the-Sea
Guide price: £895,000
Bedfords, 01328 730500, www.bedfords.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.