Mini festival to be held at off-grid cabin - featuring a 'horse box' sauna!

A mini wellness festival will take place at an off-grid cabin in the countryside next month, featuring a sound bath, meditations and a unique sauna created out of an old horse box.

Nurture and Nourish in Nature will take place from Friday, September 9 until Sunday, September 11 and is being hosted by Helen McGrath-Doherty at her off-grid cabin, Albion Nights, which she created out of salvaged materials from her converted barn.



Four different events will be held over the three days and will take place in the cabin's six-acre wildflower meadow. Although Helen won’t be offering overnight stays, the events will encourage people to embrace the same elements and ethos at the core of its off-grid setting.

Among the events at the mini festival will be an outdoor supper - Credit: Nat Aubry

Highlights include Supper in the Meadow, which will take place on Friday, September 9. Helen describes it as a “curated outdoor dining experience” and says guests will enjoy a fairy-lit walk through the woodland before entering the meadow and gathering at an outdoor bar for a meadow-inspired cocktail.



There will be canapes, sharing platters, live music and a Persian-inspired four-course feast, with a long dining table and tipi for guests to enjoy.



The next day the meadow will host Nurture and Nourish in the Meadow, a day-long gathering dedicated to the full moon which offers guests the chance to better connect with nature. Activities will include guided meditations, forest bathing, journalling and seasonal qi gong, as well as a tipi to use during the day and a pop-up ‘horse box’ sauna.

Helen McGrath-Doherty outside Albion Nights, her off-grid cabin in the countryside created out of salvaged materials - Credit: Janice Issitt

The Saturday evening will be rounded off by a separate event centred around fire-walking, to celebrate the full moon, and on Sunday the meadow will provide the setting to a soothing morning of sound, movement and brunch.



Helen says the idea for Albion Nights all started around eight years ago, when she and her family relocated from London to Norfolk with dreams of setting up her own glamping business.

The name is inspired by her parents’ love of the Albion Fairs, which she describes as a selection of “really beautiful festivals” held throughout East Anglia in the 1980s.

Supper in the Meadow will take place on Friday, September 9 and will include a lit walk to the meadow where Albion Nights, a one-bedroom cabin, is located and available to book for stays throughout the year - Credit: Polly A Baldwin

The finished cabin, which is constructed out of secondhand or salvaged materials, and which she lets out to guests throughout the year, features an open-plan living area fitted with a wood-burning stove and its own en suite bathroom and kitchenette. There is also a private outdoor bath installed by Sarah Moore of the BBC’s ‘Money For Nothing’.



“Having a stay in the cabin is all about your wellbeing, because it is about you,” she says. “You’re not going to be sitting on Zoom and you’re not going to be streaming things on Netflix.



“You’re coming in, hopefully you’re bringing your knitting and a good book and some nice, nourishing food with you, and sitting around a fire and sleeping better and connecting with yourself in a very different way that we don’t often give ourselves the time to do.”

Nurture and Nourish in Nature, which will take place in September, will celebrate all elements of 'off grid' living - Credit: Polly A Baldwin

To find out more about the events, which start at £100 per person, or to book a stay with Helen, visit the website at albionnights.co.uk

