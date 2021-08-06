Million pound mill goes up for sale - and you can live in it

Published: 3:15 PM August 6, 2021

Wayford Mill, Smallburgh, is on the market at a guide price of £1m - Credit: Sowerbys

An iconic windmill on the Norfolk Broads has come up for sale for £1m.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe Wayford Mill on the River Ant in Smallburgh as a "rare and unique opportunity" after its owners restored it by reinstating its cap and sails and added an extension.

The original mill was built in 1847 by Englands of Ludham - whose name you can still see on the flood door - and was used mainly for drainage, although it also had a single pair of stones for grinding corn.

It was owned by several millwrights during the late 19th to early 20th centuries but in 1978 came up for sale, with planning permission but without its sail and cap, for £5,000.

The sitting/dining room in the windmill - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside, the windmill offers a one-of-a-kind living experience - Credit: Sowerbys

The current owners have reinstated the cap and sails - Credit: Sowerbys

The current owners have given the property a new lease of life, reinstating its original features to create a working mill and transforming it into a successful holiday let, which can sleep up to 15 people.

The brick-built mill is of course circular, so offers a one-of-a-kind living experience, with bespoke fitted furniture and exposed timbers. The ground-floor has a sitting and dining area, while the first and second floors have been fitted out with bespoke beds.

The top floor provides views of the working cap and sail structure, as well as access out through the cap from where you can take in its gorgeous views.

Inside the sitting room in the attached cottage at Wayford Mill - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the master bedroom of the adjoining cottage - Credit: Sowerbys

One of three upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

An extension to the side links the original mill to the rest of the living space and has been sympathetically designed and carefully finished to really make the most of its unique location.

It comprises an entrance hall, utility room, dining room and fitted kitchen/breakfast room. There is also a separate sitting room, complete with a feature fireplace in the centre, separate bath and shower rooms and an en suite bedroom on the ground floor. Three additional bedrooms can be found upstairs.

Wayford Mill sits in grounds of around 2.25 acres and includes its own sweeping gardens as well as 500ft of private river bank, which has a mooring with power.

A closer look at the stained glass window in the master bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

The property also comes with a large garage/workshop with a balcony to the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Wayford Mill sits in around 2.25 acres with sweeping lawns - Credit: Sowerbys

The property also includes a small lake with reeds, a large gravelled parking area and a useful workshop and garage, which is fully powered.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wayford Road, Smallburgh

Guide price: £1,000,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

