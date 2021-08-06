News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Million pound mill goes up for sale - and you can live in it

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:15 PM August 6, 2021   
Aerial photo of Wayford Mill next to adjoining chalet bungalow, sweeping gravel drive and workshop

Wayford Mill, Smallburgh, is on the market at a guide price of £1m - Credit: Sowerbys

An iconic windmill on the Norfolk Broads has come up for sale for £1m.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe Wayford Mill on the River Ant in Smallburgh as a "rare and unique opportunity" after its owners restored it by reinstating its cap and sails and added an extension.

The original mill was built in 1847 by Englands of Ludham - whose name you can still see on the flood door - and was used mainly for drainage, although it also had a single pair of stones for grinding corn. 

It was owned by several millwrights during the late 19th to early 20th centuries but in 1978 came up for sale, with planning permission but without its sail and cap, for £5,000.

Sitting/dining area with circular bench seat, dining table and timber stairs leading up

The sitting/dining room in the windmill - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the windmill with blue bench seat under timber frame structure and window

Inside, the windmill offers a one-of-a-kind living experience - Credit: Sowerbys

Close up of inside a windmill cap with gears and shafts against timber structure

The current owners have reinstated the cap and sails - Credit: Sowerbys

The current owners have given the property a new lease of life, reinstating its original features to create a working mill and transforming it into a successful holiday let, which can sleep up to 15 people.

You may also want to watch:

The brick-built mill is of course circular, so offers a one-of-a-kind living experience, with bespoke fitted furniture and exposed timbers. The ground-floor has a sitting and dining area, while the first and second floors have been fitted out with bespoke beds.

The top floor provides views of the working cap and sail structure, as well as access out through the cap from where you can take in its gorgeous views.

Good-sized sitting room with floral wallpaper, fireplace, leather armchair and TV and unit in the corner

Inside the sitting room in the attached cottage at Wayford Mill - Credit: Sowerbys

Large double bedroom with bed, wardrobe and crescent-shaped stained glass window

Inside the master bedroom of the adjoining cottage - Credit: Sowerbys

Double bedroom with sloping ceilings and three skylights with timber framed door open to landing

One of three upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Most Read

  1. 1 Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries
  2. 2 New virus named after Norfolk village
  3. 3 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  1. 4 City closing in on Werder Bremen striker
  2. 5 Mum of teen killed in crash's heartache as council removes floral tributes
  3. 6 Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged
  4. 7 Fraudster who left customers 'angry and disappointed' avoids jail
  5. 8 Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter
  6. 9 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
  7. 10 Tzolis poised to complete Canaries switch

An extension to the side links the original mill to the rest of the living space and has been sympathetically designed and carefully finished to really make the most of its unique location.

It comprises an entrance hall, utility room, dining room and fitted kitchen/breakfast room. There is also a separate sitting room, complete with a feature fireplace in the centre, separate bath and shower rooms and an en suite bedroom on the ground floor. Three additional bedrooms can be found upstairs.

Wayford Mill sits in grounds of around 2.25 acres and includes its own sweeping gardens as well as 500ft of private river bank, which has a mooring with power.

Stained glass window depicting Wayford Mill set into a crescent-shaped frame

A closer look at the stained glass window in the master bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

Black timber-framed workshop with balcony to the first floor next to a chalet bungalow and windmill

The property also comes with a large garage/workshop with a balcony to the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Lush green sweeping lawn with table and chairs in the sunshine in front of a Norfolk Broads windmill

Wayford Mill sits in around 2.25 acres with sweeping lawns - Credit: Sowerbys

The property also includes a small lake with reeds, a large gravelled parking area and a useful workshop and garage, which is fully powered.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Wayford Road, Smallburgh
Guide price: £1,000,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Norfolk Broads News
Norfolk
Stalham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

Norfolk Live

Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Food and Drink

North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

Norfolk Live

Police child safety team raid house to arrest man

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

Coronavirus | Updated

Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus