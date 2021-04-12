News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:15 PM April 12, 2021   
Exterior photograph of a former historic water mill with green swimming pool outside and brick-built extensions

Water Mill House, Tasburgh, dates back to the 16th century but was converted into a residential dwelling in the 1930s and has now been further renovated - Credit: William H Brown

A couple who renovated a historic water mill in an idyllic Norfolk village have put it on the market for £1,600,000.

Water Mill House in Tasburgh is believed to date back to the 15-16th century but was converted into a residential property in the 1930s. When Rebecca Garner and her family moved in in 2019, they decided to completely renovate it.

"It hadn't had a lot of work done to it," admits Rebecca. "It had stood in time and was a bit of a can of worms. There was just so much to do."

Rebecca says her passion for history, and the fact that it is Grade II listed, meant that the family were careful to retain many of its original features, including exposing as many floors as they could and making sure that the decoration remained in keeping with the period. 

"We were very careful that what we added didn't make it too modern," she explains, "and we really wanted to make a feature of the features, as it's predominantly an industrial property."

Interior photograph of a large beamed reception room with feature fireplace, limestone floor and dark green painted walls

The renovations and re-decorations have been careful to ensure that the property remains in keeping with its period details - Credit: William H Brown

The mill's original workings can still be seen in a glazed off room on the ground floor, and you can still hear the sound of water, as the River Tas runs directly underneath. "You can hear the river all the time," Rebecca says - although she's keen to point out that you can also shut it off, closing doors to create privacy within the house.

Ground-floor accommodation includes two good-sized reception rooms, a study, kitchen/breakfast room and plenty of storage space. Despite extensive renovation work, uncovering floors and repainting in period colours, Rebecca says it's definitely not a show home: "It's very functional, with more comfortable rooms upstairs."

Interior photograph showing a pool table in a large reception room with timber beams and stripped wood floor

Inside the games room on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

There are three bedrooms and a games room on the first floor, including the master which has an en suite and separate dressing room, and three further bedrooms on the second floor. There's also plenty of loft space, which could be further converted. 

The property itself is nestled in 16 acres which, for Rebecca, has only added to its sense of magic.

"There are many separate areas of the gardens, and it's been the best place in the world to live in during lockdown," she says. It's also teeming with wildlife, with roe and muntjac deer regular visitors, as well as kingfishers, herons, geese and even white egrets."

Photograph showing the inside of a double bedroom with beamed timber ceilings, wood floor and pretty pink soft furnishings

One of six bedrooms at the property, which are spread out over the top two floors and have been renovated - Credit: William H Brown

Although Rebecca admits that the grounds were quite daunting at first, she says she's learnt through trying. "The river looks quite intimidating," she says, "but there's an island where we have a picnic in the summer or read a book - it's such an amazing property, it's just magic."

Even accessing the property is picturesque, as its tucked the other side of a private cobbled bridge, behind a private stretch of the River Tas.

There's also a heated swimming pool, which Rebecca says offers "much more potential", as well as a sun terrace, two natural ponds and beautiful formal gardens. Several meadows have also recently been planted with cricket bat willows.

Exterior photograph of large lawned garden with trees in the distance and bright blue skies

Water Mill House sits in around 15 acres of beautiful gardens and grounds - Credit: William H Brown

"It really has got everything," Rebecca says, "especially if you're hands on. There's no way you could get bored because there's just so much to do."

To find out more about Water Mill House, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS
Low Road, Tasburgh
Guide price: £1,600,000
William H Brown, 01603 221797, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

