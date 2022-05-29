News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge 16th century farmhouse with swimming pool is for sale for £2.95m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:00 AM May 29, 2022
Warners End Farm in Saxlingham, near Holt, is for sale at a guide price of £2.95m

Warners End Farm in Saxlingham, near Holt, is for sale at a guide price of £2.95m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A 16th century farmhouse set in around one acre has come up for sale near Holt - complete with its own outdoor swimming pool.

Warners End Farm in Saxlingham is for sale with Jackson-Stops for £2.95m and is centred around an inner courtyard with several converted barns.

Brick and flint 16th century farmhouse which is for sale for £2.95m in Saxlingham near Holt

The property is arranged around an inner courtyard - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Huge living space in a converted 16th century farmhouse for sale in Saxlingham, near Holt

The main reception room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Rustic kitchen and dining space in a 7-bed farmhouse for sale in Saxlingham, near Holt, for £2.95m

The kitchen/dining area - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The living accommodation includes an entrance hall, utility room, second kitchen, cloakroom, study area and vaulted drawing room on the ground floor of the west wing, with two bedrooms and a family bathroom above.

In the north wing there is a beautiful garden room, studio and loft, and the rest of the living space, which includes a sitting room, dining room and large kitchen and breakfast room, is located in the main section of the original farmhouse.

The main bedroom, featuring an en suite bathroom, can be found on the first floor, along with a further double bedroom, two singles and a family shower room.

Swimming pool surrounded by wooden terrace in the one-acre gardens of Warners End Farm, Saxlingham

The swimming pool - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Rear of Warners End Farm, a 16th century farmhouse in Saxlingham near Holt which is for sale for £2.95m

The property dates back to the 16th century and sits in around an acre - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Aerial view of Warners End Farm, a 16th century farmhouse set in one acre with a swimming pool

The property is in a beautiful location, surrounded by fields and not far from the north Norfolk coast - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Many original features - including original oak mullioned windows, exposed beams and oak doors - have been retained, and the living spaces have been updated to be open and airy. The whole property has been rewired and replumbed, including in the farmhouse, and there is also a further studio annex and two double garages. 

The location offers total privacy, on the edge of the village, and enjoys far-reaching countryside views and an outdoor pool.

For more information, contact Jackson-Stops.

PROPERTY FACTS
School Road, Saxlingham
Guide price: £2,950,000
Jackson-Stops, 01328 801333
www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Property of the Week
North Norfolk News
Norfolk
Holt News

