Huge 16th century farmhouse with swimming pool is for sale for £2.95m

A 16th century farmhouse set in around one acre has come up for sale near Holt - complete with its own outdoor swimming pool.



Warners End Farm in Saxlingham is for sale with Jackson-Stops for £2.95m and is centred around an inner courtyard with several converted barns.

The living accommodation includes an entrance hall, utility room, second kitchen, cloakroom, study area and vaulted drawing room on the ground floor of the west wing, with two bedrooms and a family bathroom above.



In the north wing there is a beautiful garden room, studio and loft, and the rest of the living space, which includes a sitting room, dining room and large kitchen and breakfast room, is located in the main section of the original farmhouse.



The main bedroom, featuring an en suite bathroom, can be found on the first floor, along with a further double bedroom, two singles and a family shower room.

Many original features - including original oak mullioned windows, exposed beams and oak doors - have been retained, and the living spaces have been updated to be open and airy. The whole property has been rewired and replumbed, including in the farmhouse, and there is also a further studio annex and two double garages.



The location offers total privacy, on the edge of the village, and enjoys far-reaching countryside views and an outdoor pool.

PROPERTY FACTS

School Road, Saxlingham

Guide price: £2,950,000

Jackson-Stops, 01328 801333

www.jackson-stops.co.uk

