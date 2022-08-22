News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

‘One of a kind’ barn conversion with ‘dream’ kitchen for sale for £710k 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:56 AM August 22, 2022
Brick and glass barn conversion off Yarmouth Road, Toft Monks, which is for sale at a guide price of £710,000

Walnut Barn in Toft Monks, near the Norfolk-Suffolk border, is for sale at a guide price of £710,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A four-bedroom barn conversion with huge wraparound gardens has come up for sale in Toft Monks, near Beccles, at a guide price of £710,000. 

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe the property, known as Walnut Barn, as a “one-of-a-kind build with incredible attention to detail” and say it offers the “perfect” blend of modern and original features, including high-vaulted ceilings and lots of exposed beams. 

Mezzanine sitting room with exposed timbers in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Toft Monks for £710k

The property is arranged over three floors, with a mezzanine sitting space above the main living space and bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Minors & Brady

In terms of living space, the property is very versatile, featuring both an open-plan ground-floor living space and a separate mezzanine sitting room above, which makes it ideal for large families and those who like to entertain.

It currently offers four good-sized double bedrooms but does have the potential for a fifth.

Light and airy industrial-style living space at a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Toft Monks for sale for £710,000

The living space is open plan and very light and airy - Credit: Minors & Brady

Sitting area in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale off Yarmouth Road, Toft Monks, for £710k

The property is light and airy and ideal for large families or people who love to entertain - Credit: Minors & Brady

Highlights include the large family room, which has impressive vaulted ceilings and a double-glazed floor-to-ceiling window, French doors which open out into the garden and a multi-fuel burner and stove. 

The kitchen is a “chef’s dream”, according to Minors & Brady, and has been finished in stainless steel with granite worktops and a matching range of wall and base units, plus an Aga – which has recently been converted to electric at one end – and a large walk-in pantry. There’s also plenty of space for a full-size American-style fridge freezer, an integrated dishwasher and lots of storage space.

Living room with exposed brick walls in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale off Yarmouth Road, Toft Monks

The living room features exposed brick walls and access to the patio outside - Credit: Minors & Brady

Fitted stainless steel kitchen in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale off Yarmouth Road, Toft Monks, which is for sale for £710k

Minors & Brady describe the kitchen as a "chef's dream", well-fitted with lots of storage space and an Aga - Credit: Minors & Brady

In the living room, a cast-iron log burner, which is set into an Ibizan-style fireplace, makes a dramatic focal point, and another set of double doors lead out into the rear garden. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closure in place for filming in Norfolk village this week
  2. 2 Pub recruits top chef with aim to become 'one of best places to eat in UK'
  3. 3 5 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
  1. 4 One person injured after crash on major Norwich road
  2. 5 Acle Straight reopens after crash involving horse box near Great Yarmouth
  3. 6 Thousands head to huge craft fair as it returns after three years
  4. 7 Family home with detached annex and hair salon on market for £500,000
  5. 8 Police stop 22 drivers cutting through access only road in 30 minutes
  6. 9 'He was always laughing' - Sister's tribute to motorcycle crash victim
  7. 10 7 things you could do in Norfolk in the 1980s that you can't do now

A beautiful spiral staircase leads up to the first floor, where there is a further mezzanine-level family room, offering far-reaching views, and three good-sized double bedrooms and a family shower room. One of the bedrooms also has the added benefit of its own en suite. 

Master bedroom with freestanding bath in the roof space of a 4-bed barn conversion for sale for £710k

The master bedroom - complete with a freestanding tub - is located at the very top of the property - Credit: Minors & Brady

Master bedroom in the roof of Walnut Barn, Toft Monks, which is for sale at a guide price of £710,000

The master bedroom is full of character, set high up into the roof of the barn with lots of exposed beams - Credit: Minors & Brady

The master bedroom is located on the floor above and is set into the property’s distinctive roof timbers. From the luxury freestanding bath you can see down, towards the family room, and there is also a separate dressing room, which could be used as a study or converted into a full en suite. 

Outside, Walnut Barn has a wide shingle driveway with a large area of private off-road parking and a garage. 

Gardens surrounding Walnut Barn off Yarmouth Road, Toft Monks, which is for sale for £710,000

Beautiful gardens wrap all the way around the property, which is well-screened by hedges - Credit: Minors & Brady

Aerial view of Walnut Barn, Toft Monks, with its gorgeous wraparound gardens which is for sale for £710k

The property has lovely wraparound gardens which are nicely secluded - Credit: Minors & Brady

The gardens wrap around the property and are mainly laid to lawn with hedges to two sides. They also feature an ornamental box hedge garden, mature specimen trees and a large feature pond, which has picnic tables beside it and its own row boat.
 
For more information, contact Minors & Brady. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Yarmouth Road, Toft Monks 
Guide price: £710,000 
Minors & Brady, 01502 441421 
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories. 

Beccles News
Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Ldl is set up to build a new store in Lynn Picture: Mark Bullimore

Food and Drink

'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Massingham

Rains replenish dried-up pond in picturesque village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Congestion on the A1066 Victoria Road could be eased by the new link from Nelson Road to Norwich Sta

Town centre road which leads to train station to close over three months

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Photo of Heacham Beach on a cold February day

Norfolk beach named among UK's most contaminated

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon