‘One of a kind’ barn conversion with ‘dream’ kitchen for sale for £710k 

A four-bedroom barn conversion with huge wraparound gardens has come up for sale in Toft Monks, near Beccles, at a guide price of £710,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe the property, known as Walnut Barn, as a “one-of-a-kind build with incredible attention to detail” and say it offers the “perfect” blend of modern and original features, including high-vaulted ceilings and lots of exposed beams.

In terms of living space, the property is very versatile, featuring both an open-plan ground-floor living space and a separate mezzanine sitting room above, which makes it ideal for large families and those who like to entertain.

It currently offers four good-sized double bedrooms but does have the potential for a fifth.

Highlights include the large family room, which has impressive vaulted ceilings and a double-glazed floor-to-ceiling window, French doors which open out into the garden and a multi-fuel burner and stove.

The kitchen is a “chef’s dream”, according to Minors & Brady, and has been finished in stainless steel with granite worktops and a matching range of wall and base units, plus an Aga – which has recently been converted to electric at one end – and a large walk-in pantry. There’s also plenty of space for a full-size American-style fridge freezer, an integrated dishwasher and lots of storage space.

In the living room, a cast-iron log burner, which is set into an Ibizan-style fireplace, makes a dramatic focal point, and another set of double doors lead out into the rear garden.

A beautiful spiral staircase leads up to the first floor, where there is a further mezzanine-level family room, offering far-reaching views, and three good-sized double bedrooms and a family shower room. One of the bedrooms also has the added benefit of its own en suite.

The master bedroom is located on the floor above and is set into the property’s distinctive roof timbers. From the luxury freestanding bath you can see down, towards the family room, and there is also a separate dressing room, which could be used as a study or converted into a full en suite.

Outside, Walnut Barn has a wide shingle driveway with a large area of private off-road parking and a garage.

The gardens wrap around the property and are mainly laid to lawn with hedges to two sides. They also feature an ornamental box hedge garden, mature specimen trees and a large feature pond, which has picnic tables beside it and its own row boat.



For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS

Yarmouth Road, Toft Monks

Guide price: £710,000

Minors & Brady, 01502 441421

www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

