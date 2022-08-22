‘One of a kind’ barn conversion with ‘dream’ kitchen for sale for £710k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A four-bedroom barn conversion with huge wraparound gardens has come up for sale in Toft Monks, near Beccles, at a guide price of £710,000.
Selling agents Minors & Brady describe the property, known as Walnut Barn, as a “one-of-a-kind build with incredible attention to detail” and say it offers the “perfect” blend of modern and original features, including high-vaulted ceilings and lots of exposed beams.
In terms of living space, the property is very versatile, featuring both an open-plan ground-floor living space and a separate mezzanine sitting room above, which makes it ideal for large families and those who like to entertain.
It currently offers four good-sized double bedrooms but does have the potential for a fifth.
Highlights include the large family room, which has impressive vaulted ceilings and a double-glazed floor-to-ceiling window, French doors which open out into the garden and a multi-fuel burner and stove.
The kitchen is a “chef’s dream”, according to Minors & Brady, and has been finished in stainless steel with granite worktops and a matching range of wall and base units, plus an Aga – which has recently been converted to electric at one end – and a large walk-in pantry. There’s also plenty of space for a full-size American-style fridge freezer, an integrated dishwasher and lots of storage space.
In the living room, a cast-iron log burner, which is set into an Ibizan-style fireplace, makes a dramatic focal point, and another set of double doors lead out into the rear garden.
Most Read
- 1 Road closure in place for filming in Norfolk village this week
- 2 Pub recruits top chef with aim to become 'one of best places to eat in UK'
- 3 5 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
- 4 One person injured after crash on major Norwich road
- 5 Acle Straight reopens after crash involving horse box near Great Yarmouth
- 6 Thousands head to huge craft fair as it returns after three years
- 7 Family home with detached annex and hair salon on market for £500,000
- 8 Police stop 22 drivers cutting through access only road in 30 minutes
- 9 'He was always laughing' - Sister's tribute to motorcycle crash victim
- 10 7 things you could do in Norfolk in the 1980s that you can't do now
A beautiful spiral staircase leads up to the first floor, where there is a further mezzanine-level family room, offering far-reaching views, and three good-sized double bedrooms and a family shower room. One of the bedrooms also has the added benefit of its own en suite.
The master bedroom is located on the floor above and is set into the property’s distinctive roof timbers. From the luxury freestanding bath you can see down, towards the family room, and there is also a separate dressing room, which could be used as a study or converted into a full en suite.
Outside, Walnut Barn has a wide shingle driveway with a large area of private off-road parking and a garage.
The gardens wrap around the property and are mainly laid to lawn with hedges to two sides. They also feature an ornamental box hedge garden, mature specimen trees and a large feature pond, which has picnic tables beside it and its own row boat.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady.
PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Toft Monks
Guide price: £710,000
Minors & Brady, 01502 441421
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.