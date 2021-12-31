Village pub listed for sale for £500,000

The main dining room, to the left of the entrance to the pub - Credit: Sowerbys

A country pub, which has planning permission to build a home on-site, has been listed for sale for £500,000.

The front of the Fox and Hounds in Weasenham St Peter in Norfolk - Credit: Sowerbys

Dating back to 1732, the Fox and Hounds in Weasenham was originally called the White Horse and had stables, outhouses and an orchard. It has had 25 landlords over its history.

The front of the Fox and Hounds in Weasenham St Peter in Norfolk - Credit: Sowerbys

Danny and Carol Enifer had most recently run the Fox and Hounds successfully for 22 years, but it was listed for sale after Mr Enifer died of Covid in November 2020.

After her husband's death, Mrs Enifer said she would be retiring and put the pub up for sale.

The bar to the right of the entrance, with one of the pubs' two bars - Credit: Sowerbys

To the right of the entrance is one of the two bars, there is a large seating area and access to the kitchen, toilets and beer garden.

The bar to the right of the entrance, with one of the pubs' two bars - Credit: Sowerbys

To the left is the lounge area with an additional bar. The lounge has a large fireplace and access to the kitchen and the dining area.

The smaller seating area in the dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining room contains two areas as well as a large fireplace and has access to the kitchen.

The kitchen, with a large oven and deep fat fryers - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen has many surfaces and has a large oven and deep fat fryers. Also in the back of the pub are a utility room, a cellar, a boot room and a storage room.

The large beer garden at the Fox and Hounds - Credit: Sowerbys

There is a large hard landscaped car park with more than 11 spaces to accommodate patrons as well as a large beer garden.

The large beer garden at the Fox and Hounds - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor of the building is the home. To the left of the stairs, there is a sitting room with built-in wardrobes and storage space. To the right of the stairs are the first and second bedrooms as well as the family bathroom.

The car park, with more than 11 spaces for patrons - Credit: Sowerbys

The sale also includes planning permission to build a three-bedroom detached house in the grounds of the pub.

One of the two bedrooms above the pub - Credit: Sowerbys

There is a separate and enclosed garden to the back of the property for the private use of the owners.

The sitting room on the first floor of the pub - Credit: Sowerbys

The Fox and Hounds is Weasenham St Peter's main pub. The village also has a primary school and is seven miles from the market town of Fakenham. In the town, there are shops and supermarkets as well as farmer's markets and schools.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Green, Weasenham St Peter

Guide Price: £500,000

Sowerbys, 01328 801534, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.