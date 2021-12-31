Village pub listed for sale for £500,000
- Credit: Sowerbys
A country pub, which has planning permission to build a home on-site, has been listed for sale for £500,000.
Dating back to 1732, the Fox and Hounds in Weasenham was originally called the White Horse and had stables, outhouses and an orchard. It has had 25 landlords over its history.
Danny and Carol Enifer had most recently run the Fox and Hounds successfully for 22 years, but it was listed for sale after Mr Enifer died of Covid in November 2020.
After her husband's death, Mrs Enifer said she would be retiring and put the pub up for sale.
To the right of the entrance is one of the two bars, there is a large seating area and access to the kitchen, toilets and beer garden.
To the left is the lounge area with an additional bar. The lounge has a large fireplace and access to the kitchen and the dining area.
The dining room contains two areas as well as a large fireplace and has access to the kitchen.
The kitchen has many surfaces and has a large oven and deep fat fryers. Also in the back of the pub are a utility room, a cellar, a boot room and a storage room.
There is a large hard landscaped car park with more than 11 spaces to accommodate patrons as well as a large beer garden.
The first floor of the building is the home. To the left of the stairs, there is a sitting room with built-in wardrobes and storage space. To the right of the stairs are the first and second bedrooms as well as the family bathroom.
The sale also includes planning permission to build a three-bedroom detached house in the grounds of the pub.
There is a separate and enclosed garden to the back of the property for the private use of the owners.
The Fox and Hounds is Weasenham St Peter's main pub. The village also has a primary school and is seven miles from the market town of Fakenham. In the town, there are shops and supermarkets as well as farmer's markets and schools.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Green, Weasenham St Peter
Guide Price: £500,000
Sowerbys, 01328 801534, www.sowerbys.com
