Terrace overlooking Waveney Valley for sale for first time in 20 years

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:00 AM April 12, 2022
Nighttime view of Viewpoint Mews, Shipmeadow, where a 4-bed terrace is for sale for £315,000

The property overlooks the Waveney Valley near the Norfolk-Suffolk border - Credit: Brown&Co

A four-bedroom home offering views over the Waveney Valley has come up for sale for the first time in over 20 years.

No 11, Viewpoint Mews, is for sale with Brown&Co at a guide price of £315,000. It is Grade II listed and occupies an elevated position, set in a charming rural community while also being only a short drive from Beccles.

The larger building, which the terrace forms a part of, was built in 1776 and was originally used as a workhouse before being converted into residential housing in 1987.

Row of terraces at Viewpoint Mews, near Shipmeadow, a converted workhouse near Beccles

The building dates back to the late 18th century - Credit: Brown&Co

Brick built terrace at Viewpoint Mews, Shipmeadow, which is for sale for £315,000

The property is brick built with lots of architectural interest - Credit: Brown&Co

Large high-ceilinged drawing room with woodburner in a 4-bed terrace for sale near Beccles for £315,000

Inside the drawing room with its cosy woodburner - Credit: Brown&Co

The property is approached to the front and offers a spacious entrance hall, drawing room - complete with a woodburner and fitted shelving and storage - cloakroom and boot room on the ground floor, which also leads into the gardens.

The kitchen/dining room is positioned on the lower ground floor and includes a good range of integrated appliances and a useful pantry.

The bedroom accommodation is located on the first and second floors, and all bedrooms are good-sized doubles and enjoy wonderful views.

The principal bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with lovely fittings and even the second-floor landing is worthy of a special mention - it's currently used as a home office but could also make a great study space.

Large rustic open-plan kitchen/dining area in a 4-bed terrace for sale in Shipmeadow near Beccles

The open-plan kitchen/dining area - Credit: Brown&Co

Large lawn garden with patio terrace at the rear of a 4-bed terrace for sale in Shipmeadow near Beccles

The garden at the rear of the property, which overlooks the Waveney Valley - Credit: Brown&Co

Bright yellow rapeseed meadow from a 4-bed terrace for sale in Shipmeadow, near Beccles, for £315k

The property overlooks the countryside in the Waveney Valley - Credit: Brown&Co

Outside, the property has private walled gardens, which have been well-tended over the years, and a lovely terrace which sits towards the rear boundary.

There are also two allocated parking spaces.

For more information, contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Viewpoint Mews, Shipmeadow
Price: £315,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871
www.brown-co.com

Norfolk
Suffolk

