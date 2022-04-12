Terrace overlooking Waveney Valley for sale for first time in 20 years

The property overlooks the Waveney Valley near the Norfolk-Suffolk border - Credit: Brown&Co

A four-bedroom home offering views over the Waveney Valley has come up for sale for the first time in over 20 years.

No 11, Viewpoint Mews, is for sale with Brown&Co at a guide price of £315,000. It is Grade II listed and occupies an elevated position, set in a charming rural community while also being only a short drive from Beccles.

The larger building, which the terrace forms a part of, was built in 1776 and was originally used as a workhouse before being converted into residential housing in 1987.

The property is approached to the front and offers a spacious entrance hall, drawing room - complete with a woodburner and fitted shelving and storage - cloakroom and boot room on the ground floor, which also leads into the gardens.

The kitchen/dining room is positioned on the lower ground floor and includes a good range of integrated appliances and a useful pantry.



The bedroom accommodation is located on the first and second floors, and all bedrooms are good-sized doubles and enjoy wonderful views.

The principal bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with lovely fittings and even the second-floor landing is worthy of a special mention - it's currently used as a home office but could also make a great study space.

Outside, the property has private walled gardens, which have been well-tended over the years, and a lovely terrace which sits towards the rear boundary.



There are also two allocated parking spaces.

