Terrace overlooking Waveney Valley for sale for first time in 20 years
- Credit: Brown&Co
A four-bedroom home offering views over the Waveney Valley has come up for sale for the first time in over 20 years.
No 11, Viewpoint Mews, is for sale with Brown&Co at a guide price of £315,000. It is Grade II listed and occupies an elevated position, set in a charming rural community while also being only a short drive from Beccles.
The larger building, which the terrace forms a part of, was built in 1776 and was originally used as a workhouse before being converted into residential housing in 1987.
The property is approached to the front and offers a spacious entrance hall, drawing room - complete with a woodburner and fitted shelving and storage - cloakroom and boot room on the ground floor, which also leads into the gardens.
The kitchen/dining room is positioned on the lower ground floor and includes a good range of integrated appliances and a useful pantry.
The bedroom accommodation is located on the first and second floors, and all bedrooms are good-sized doubles and enjoy wonderful views.
The principal bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with lovely fittings and even the second-floor landing is worthy of a special mention - it's currently used as a home office but could also make a great study space.
Outside, the property has private walled gardens, which have been well-tended over the years, and a lovely terrace which sits towards the rear boundary.
There are also two allocated parking spaces.
For more information, contact Brown&Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Viewpoint Mews, Shipmeadow
Price: £315,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871
www.brown-co.com