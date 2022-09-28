'Contemporary' Victorian three-bed in north Norfolk selling for £350k

The sitting room has a brick wall and a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

A three-bed period home in North Walsham is on the market for £350,000.

The semi-detached is a Victorian home in Station Road that has been updated with "luxury fittings" and an overall "contemporary style".

The three-bed is on the market for £350k - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is open-plan with an island and a range cooker - Credit: Minors & Brady

The house opens to the front hall. On the right is the large lounge with a bay window overlooking the front garden.

To the back is the large kitchen diner which leads to a reception room with sliding doors to the garden.

The reception room at the back of the house - Credit: Minors & Brady

One of the three bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a shared bathroom with a panelled bath.

Then there is an attic room that could be used for storage or as a study or bedroom.

The shared bathroom upstairs - Credit: Minors & Brady

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the back is a fully enclosed and landscaped garden with raised decking, flower beds, lawn and a bark area for a climbing frame.

The house is in North Walsham, a market town 15 miles from Norwich and five miles from the coast.

The attic room is currently used as a study - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garden has decking and a bark area for a climbing frame - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Road, North Walsham

Guide price: £350,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, minorsandbrady.co.uk