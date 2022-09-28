'Contemporary' Victorian three-bed in north Norfolk selling for £350k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A three-bed period home in North Walsham is on the market for £350,000.
The semi-detached is a Victorian home in Station Road that has been updated with "luxury fittings" and an overall "contemporary style".
The house opens to the front hall. On the right is the large lounge with a bay window overlooking the front garden.
To the back is the large kitchen diner which leads to a reception room with sliding doors to the garden.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a shared bathroom with a panelled bath.
Then there is an attic room that could be used for storage or as a study or bedroom.
To the back is a fully enclosed and landscaped garden with raised decking, flower beds, lawn and a bark area for a climbing frame.
The house is in North Walsham, a market town 15 miles from Norwich and five miles from the coast.
PROPERTY FACTS
Station Road, North Walsham
Guide price: £350,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, minorsandbrady.co.uk