News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

'Contemporary' Victorian three-bed in north Norfolk selling for £350k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:43 PM September 28, 2022
xxx_03_stationroad_northwalsham_sep22

The sitting room has a brick wall and a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

A three-bed period home in North Walsham is on the market for £350,000.

The semi-detached is a Victorian home in Station Road that has been updated with "luxury fittings" and an overall "contemporary style".

xxx_02_stationroad_northwalsham_sep22

The three-bed is on the market for £350k - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_01_stationroad_northwalsham_sep22

The kitchen is open-plan with an island and a range cooker - Credit: Minors & Brady

The house opens to the front hall. On the right is the large lounge with a bay window overlooking the front garden.

To the back is the large kitchen diner which leads to a reception room with sliding doors to the garden.

xxx_09_stationroad_northwalsham_sep22

The reception room at the back of the house - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_08_stationroad_northwalsham_sep22

One of the three bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a shared bathroom with a panelled bath.

Then there is an attic room that could be used for storage or as a study or bedroom.

xxx_07_stationroad_northwalsham_sep22

The shared bathroom upstairs - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_06_stationroad_northwalsham_sep22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the back is a fully enclosed and landscaped garden with raised decking, flower beds, lawn and a bark area for a climbing frame.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Range announces opening date of second city store
  2. 2 Man wakes to find 3ft-long SNAKE slithering up his legs in bed
  3. 3 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
  1. 4 Cause of major fire on coast which gutted five homes revealed
  2. 5 Norfolk restaurant which serves top notch tapas named best in England
  3. 6 WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash
  4. 7 ITV's Becky Mantin 'buzzing' at reaction to her new venture
  5. 8 When will coins and banknotes featuring the King come into circulation?
  6. 9 A146 blocked after two-car crash
  7. 10 Doctors' surgery apologises to patients following day of 'chaos'

The house is in North Walsham, a market town 15 miles from Norwich and five miles from the coast.

xxx_05_stationroad_northwalsham_sep22

The attic room is currently used as a study - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_04_stationroad_northwalsham_sep22

The garden has decking and a bark area for a climbing frame - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Road, North Walsham

Guide price: £350,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, minorsandbrady.co.uk

North Walsham News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath

Updated

Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Ian Burt.

5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon