Home linked to one of Norfolk's 'most powerful' families for sale

Published: 4:45 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM July 16, 2021

Manor Lodge, Hunstanton, is for sale for £850,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A large Victorian home with links to one of Norfolk's "most powerful" families has come up for sale after a beautiful renovation.

Manor Lodge in Hunstanton, which is for sale with Sowerbys for £850,000, was built in 1888 by the Le Strange family, who lived at nearby Hunstanton Hall.

Historic England describe the family, who continued to live at their ancestral seat until after the Second World War, as "one of the most powerful Norfolk families" in the 15th and 16th centuries.

Manor Lodge, Hunstanton, is linked to one of Norfolk's most 'powerful' families - Credit: Sowerbys

A number of pretty period details still remain - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining room has large bi-fold doors opening out on to a terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

Today, six-bedroom Manor Lodge is situated not far from Old Hunstanton Deer Park, which was part of the original estate, and offers a wonderful mix of period details and contemporary living spaces.

According to Sowerbys, it was purchased by the current owners in 2000, who have since completed an extensive and sympathetic renovation, including replacing the windows with double-glazed sash-style fittings to match the originals.

More recent improvements have also included new bathroom fittings – including a beautiful en suite in the master – and a new kitchen, which features high quality handmade units and an AGA.

Other highlights include the sitting room, which has a cosy woodburner, and a dining room with wide bi-folding doors that open out on to a large patio.

The property dates back to the Victorian period but has been beautifully and sympathetically restored - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the master bedroom, which has a beautiful en suite with twin basins - Credit: Sowerbys

A close up of a cosy fireplace at this six-bed Victorian home for sale in Hunstanton - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a boot room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, and two further bedrooms and another family bathroom on the second. An additional study/work room could also be used as a single bedroom.

Good-sized gardens sit to the south of the property, and there is also a double garage and extensive parking.



For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

Manor Lodge, Hunstanton

Price: £850,000

Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com