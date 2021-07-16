News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Home linked to one of Norfolk's 'most powerful' families for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:45 PM July 16, 2021    Updated: 5:30 PM July 16, 2021
View looking through a gap in trees towards an imposing brick and flint home surrounded by a pretty brick flint wall

Manor Lodge, Hunstanton, is for sale for £850,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A large Victorian home with links to one of Norfolk's "most powerful" families has come up for sale after a beautiful renovation.

Manor Lodge in Hunstanton, which is for sale with Sowerbys for £850,000, was built in 1888 by the Le Strange family, who lived at nearby Hunstanton Hall.

Historic England describe the family, who continued to live at their ancestral seat until after the Second World War, as "one of the most powerful Norfolk families" in the 15th and 16th centuries.

Angled view of large brick and flint Victorian-era home surrounded by low brick wall

Manor Lodge, Hunstanton, is linked to one of Norfolk's most 'powerful' families - Credit: Sowerbys

Close up of brick and flint period home with arched and gabled entrance and blue grey painted door

A number of pretty period details still remain - Credit: Sowerbys

Bright modern dining room with bench seating in front of bi fold doors opening out on to terrace

The dining room has large bi-fold doors opening out on to a terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

Today, six-bedroom Manor Lodge is situated not far from Old Hunstanton Deer Park, which was part of the original estate, and offers a wonderful mix of period details and contemporary living spaces.

According to Sowerbys, it was purchased by the current owners in 2000, who have since completed an extensive and sympathetic renovation, including replacing the windows with double-glazed sash-style fittings to match the originals.

You may also want to watch:

More recent improvements have also included new bathroom fittings – including a beautiful en suite in the master – and a new kitchen, which features high quality handmade units and an AGA.

Other highlights include the sitting room, which has a cosy woodburner, and a dining room with wide bi-folding doors that open out on to a large patio. 

Close up of mint-green armchair in front of a cast iron feature fireplace, also painted mint green

The property dates back to the Victorian period but has been beautifully and sympathetically restored - Credit: Sowerbys

Large double bedroom with door open and steps down to a wood-panelled en suite with twin basins

Inside the master bedroom, which has a beautiful en suite with twin basins - Credit: Sowerbys

Close up of cast iron woodburner set into a brick built hearth with wicker log basket beside it

A close up of a cosy fireplace at this six-bed Victorian home for sale in Hunstanton - Credit: Sowerbys

Most Read

  1. 1 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
  2. 2 'I sell to smackheads' - Heroin and crack kingpin, 23, gets eight years
  3. 3 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
  1. 4 Hunt for man who chased girl and pulled knife on teenage boys
  2. 5 Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing
  3. 6 High school remains open despite confirmed Covid case
  4. 7 Injured treated at scene as two-car crash shuts main road
  5. 8 Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence
  6. 9 Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?
  7. 10 Air ambulance lands on playing field to treat injury

There is also a boot room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, and two further bedrooms and another family bathroom on the second. An additional study/work room could also be used as a single bedroom.

Good-sized gardens sit to the south of the property, and there is also a double garage and extensive parking.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS
Manor Lodge, Hunstanton
Price: £850,000
Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com

Hunstanton News
King's Lynn News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse in at Brancaster. Picture: White Horse Inn

'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Center Parks Elveden, Norfolk and Suffolk

Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton stabbing

Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus