News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Perfect tonic? Cottage which was Victorian apothecary for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 3:39 PM July 28, 2021   
Litcham cottage Norfolk

Perfect tonic if you're looking to move? This cottage was a former apothecary. - Credit: Sowerbys

A Victorian apothecary has gone up for sale for £500,000 in a Norfolk village.

Dating back to the mid 1800s, the red brick cottage in Church Street, Litcham, was once where medicinal potions were sold.

Now it's a pretty four or five bedroom family home which has been refurbished and remodelled by its owners.

Litcham Norfolk cottage

Inside the cottage - Credit: Sowerbys

Off the hall is a sitting room with a bay window and a dining room. The kitchen has double doors leading out into the picturesque garden, bringing the outside space in.

There is also a ground floor bedroom, ideal for multi-generational living, or it could be used as a study or games room.

Litcham cottage Norfolk

Inside the cottage in Litcham - Credit: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

Outside is an enclosed rear garden with two brick outbuildings. At the front is a large shingled driveway.

Agents Sowerbys state: "It retains many original Victorian era features, as well as having been fully refurbished to cater for modern family living requirements."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  2. 2 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
  3. 3 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
  1. 4 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
  2. 5 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
  3. 6 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
  4. 7 Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain
  5. 8 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
  6. 9 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
  7. 10 Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
laura daniels

Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Flooding incidents after heavy rainfall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Weather

Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant.

Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus