Published: 3:39 PM July 28, 2021

Perfect tonic if you're looking to move? This cottage was a former apothecary. - Credit: Sowerbys

A Victorian apothecary has gone up for sale for £500,000 in a Norfolk village.

Dating back to the mid 1800s, the red brick cottage in Church Street, Litcham, was once where medicinal potions were sold.

Now it's a pretty four or five bedroom family home which has been refurbished and remodelled by its owners.

Inside the cottage - Credit: Sowerbys

Off the hall is a sitting room with a bay window and a dining room. The kitchen has double doors leading out into the picturesque garden, bringing the outside space in.

There is also a ground floor bedroom, ideal for multi-generational living, or it could be used as a study or games room.

Inside the cottage in Litcham - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside is an enclosed rear garden with two brick outbuildings. At the front is a large shingled driveway.

Agents Sowerbys state: "It retains many original Victorian era features, as well as having been fully refurbished to cater for modern family living requirements."