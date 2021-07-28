Perfect tonic? Cottage which was Victorian apothecary for sale
A Victorian apothecary has gone up for sale for £500,000 in a Norfolk village.
Dating back to the mid 1800s, the red brick cottage in Church Street, Litcham, was once where medicinal potions were sold.
Now it's a pretty four or five bedroom family home which has been refurbished and remodelled by its owners.
Off the hall is a sitting room with a bay window and a dining room. The kitchen has double doors leading out into the picturesque garden, bringing the outside space in.
There is also a ground floor bedroom, ideal for multi-generational living, or it could be used as a study or games room.
Outside is an enclosed rear garden with two brick outbuildings. At the front is a large shingled driveway.
Agents Sowerbys state: "It retains many original Victorian era features, as well as having been fully refurbished to cater for modern family living requirements."
