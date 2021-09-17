Unique 'upside down' home with panoramic views is for sale
- Credit: Minors & Brady
An 'upside down' home with panoramic views over Carlton Marshes has come up for sale in Oulton, near Lowestoft, for £475,000.
Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the elevated, split-level property is "perfect for anyone wanting to relocate for some peace and tranquility," as it's set in a quiet rural area and surrounded by wildlife.
The property's first owner was an architect, and it shows in its unique design.
Located on a raised platform, it is entered up some steps and through a main door at the side, which leads to an entrance hall and then into a large kitchen/breakfast room. This is well-fitted with matching wall and base units and includes an integrated dishwasher and a Rangemaster double oven.
But the real showstopper of the space is in the seated breakfast area, where a wide window offers panoramic views over the surrounding marshes.
The views continue in the living room too, which is full of character and has huge double-glazed windows to the front and side and a flexible, open-plan layout before leading down to a dining room and a separate study.
Also on this floor is a spacious L-shaped master bedroom which also has two windows and access to an en suite shower room. There is also a separate family bathroom, featuring a panelled bath with shower over the top.
While you might expect the remaining two double bedrooms to be found upstairs, they are in fact both accessed off a hallway on the lower floor. They both have double-glazed windows to the front and offer garden views.
Outside, the property is approached by a large brickweave driveway and there are lots of trees, shrubs, flowers and bushes, as well as a single yet double-length garage.
There is a lawn garden at the rear, as well as a turfed seating area and well-stocked beds.
The property also offers business potential, as it includes an outdoor cattery.
Contact Minors & Brady for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Camps Heath, Oulton
Price: £475,000
Minors & Brady, 01502 455049, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
