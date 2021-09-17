News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Unique 'upside down' home with panoramic views is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:30 PM September 17, 2021   
Brick-built home on a hill in Oulton, which is for sale with Minors & Brady and has far-reaching views

The home occupies an elevated position - Credit: Minors & Brady

An 'upside down' home with panoramic views over Carlton Marshes has come up for sale in Oulton, near Lowestoft, for £475,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the elevated, split-level property is "perfect for anyone wanting to relocate for some peace and tranquility," as it's set in a quiet rural area and surrounded by wildlife.

The property's first owner was an architect, and it shows in its unique design.

Brick-built split-level home on an elevated position, which is for sale in Oulton

The property is unique in its design - Credit: Minors & Brady

Breakfast area in narrow galley-style kitchen of this 3-bed home in Oulton for sale with Minors & Brady

The breakfast area of the kitchen, which has panoramic views - Credit: Minors & Brady

Modern fitted kitchen in this 3-bed house for sale in Oulton near the Norfolk Suffolk border

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

Located on a raised platform, it is entered up some steps and through a main door at the side, which leads to an entrance hall and then into a large kitchen/breakfast room. This is well-fitted with matching wall and base units and includes an integrated dishwasher and a Rangemaster double oven.

But the real showstopper of the space is in the seated breakfast area, where a wide window offers panoramic views over the surrounding marshes.

Light bright hallway with garden views at this 3-bed home for sale in Oulton, Suffolk

There's plenty of flexible, free-flowing living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

Huge living room with timber ceiling and panoramic windows in this 3-bed home for sale in Oulton, Suffolk

Inside the living room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Cabin-style living room with panoramic treetop views at this 3-bed home for sale in Oulton, near Norfolk Suffolk border

The views from the living room - Credit: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch:

The views continue in the living room too, which is full of character and has huge double-glazed windows to the front and side and a flexible, open-plan layout before leading down to a dining room and a separate study.

Also on this floor is a spacious L-shaped master bedroom which also has two windows and access to an en suite shower room. There is also a separate family bathroom, featuring a panelled bath with shower over the top.

Huge wide window offering treetop views over Oulton village near Norfolk-Suffolk border

The property offers panoramic views - Credit: Minors & Brady

Treetop views from this three-bed home for sale in Oulton, near the Norfolk-Suffolk border

The property occupies an elevated position, offering gorgeous views - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large luxe looking double bedroom in this 3-bed house for sale in Oulton, near Norfolk Suffolk border

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

While you might expect the remaining two double bedrooms to be found upstairs, they are in fact both accessed off a hallway on the lower floor. They both have double-glazed windows to the front and offer garden views.

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge village home with indoor swimming pool for sale for £1.2m
  2. 2 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
  3. 3 Huge Christmas market returning to Norfolk Showground for 2021
  1. 4 Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11
  2. 5 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
  3. 6 'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck
  4. 7 GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults
  5. 8 Could you offer one of these rescue animals a forever home?
  6. 9 End of an era as cafe owner hangs up apron after 26 years
  7. 10 People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak

Outside, the property is approached by a large brickweave driveway and there are lots of trees, shrubs, flowers and bushes, as well as a single yet double-length garage.

Open-plan study space at this three-bed home for sale in Oulton, which has panoramic views over Carlton Marshes

Inside the study - Credit: Minors & Brady

Traditional woodburner in a light bright reception room at a Oulton home which is for sale

The woodburner - Credit: Minors & Brady

Pretty gardens at this three-bed home in Oulton which is for sale with Minors & Brady

There are gardens to the front and rear - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is a lawn garden at the rear, as well as a turfed seating area and well-stocked beds.

The property also offers business potential, as it includes an outdoor cattery.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Camps Heath, Oulton
Price: £475,000
Minors & Brady, 01502 455049, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Lowestoft News
Oulton Broad News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live News

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A new project will aim to tempt more electric vehicle charging point companies to invest in Norwich and the surrounding...

Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon