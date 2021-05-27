News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Ultra modern designer 'box' home for sale for £1million

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:36 PM May 27, 2021   
Taverham, Norwich

The ultra modern home in Taverham, for sale. - Credit: Abbotfox

A home just outside Norwich built to a futuristic design with treetop views is for sale.

Taverham, Norwich

The ultra modern home for sale. - Credit: Abbotfox

Copas De Arboles, Spanish for 'treetops', in Taverham, was redesigned after some objections from neighbours, despite the house getting planning permission.

Taverham, Norwich

The designer home in the trees, for sale. - Credit: Abbotfox

Its developers listened to neighbours and lowered the height of the house as well as making it slightly smaller than the original, giving it a larger garden.

The house, off Scotch Hill Road, described as 'sensational' by the agent, overlooks the Wensum valley and fronts an area of private woodland. It is for sale for a big price-tag to match, for offers in excess of £1m.

Taverham, Norwich

Inside the treetop home. - Credit: Abbotfox

Inside, the house has a principal bedroom with a dressing room, luxurious en suite and patio doors out onto a covered terrace. A split level, glass staircase leads to a first-floor open plan living space with a kitchen/dining area and private terrace.

You may also want to watch:

A further level features three additional bedrooms, two with en suites and a family bathroom. 

Taverham, Norwich

Inside the ultra modern house for sale - Credit: Abbotfox

Approached by an electrically operated gate, the property enjoys complete privacy and has an area for parking to the front as well as garaging and a carport.

Most Read

  1. 1 M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses
  2. 2 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
  3. 3 'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach
  1. 4 'It is a nightmare' - Campsite still closed after flooding
  2. 5 Police called after body of man found on boat at Thorpe St Andrew
  3. 6 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  4. 7 ‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results
  5. 8 A47 drivers face further disruption as next phase of £5m work starts
  6. 9 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
  7. 10 The best attractions in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

There's also a good-sized garden with a synthetic lawn for easy maintenance.

Christopher Rickman, senior planning officer at Broadland District Council, said: "The dwelling will not be visible from the wider area and it is also considered they there are no changes proposed from the previously approved scheme  which will result in any harm to the general character and appearance of the area."

It comes as other homes are being built to an ultra modern design to suit people's changing lifestyles. 

After various planning wrangles, six energy efficient houses are being built to a very different design in Little Plumstead. Octagon Park houses are for sale for £2.5m each.

Other unusual designer homes have also sold in Nether Row, Thetford and Cley.


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bridges across the A47 at king's Lynn have been closed ready for repair work to begin. Picture: Chri

Norfolk Live | Video

A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A Norwich Crown Court jury is considering verdicts in trial of man accused of being in a conspiracy

Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim

Christine Cunningham

person
A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Some of the holiday homes already at the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park,

Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus