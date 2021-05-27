Ultra modern designer 'box' home for sale for £1million

Published: 12:36 PM May 27, 2021

A home just outside Norwich built to a futuristic design with treetop views is for sale.

The ultra modern home for sale. - Credit: Abbotfox

Copas De Arboles, Spanish for 'treetops', in Taverham, was redesigned after some objections from neighbours, despite the house getting planning permission.

The designer home in the trees, for sale. - Credit: Abbotfox

Its developers listened to neighbours and lowered the height of the house as well as making it slightly smaller than the original, giving it a larger garden.

The house, off Scotch Hill Road, described as 'sensational' by the agent, overlooks the Wensum valley and fronts an area of private woodland. It is for sale for a big price-tag to match, for offers in excess of £1m.

Inside the treetop home. - Credit: Abbotfox

Inside, the house has a principal bedroom with a dressing room, luxurious en suite and patio doors out onto a covered terrace. A split level, glass staircase leads to a first-floor open plan living space with a kitchen/dining area and private terrace.

You may also want to watch:

A further level features three additional bedrooms, two with en suites and a family bathroom.

Inside the ultra modern house for sale - Credit: Abbotfox

Approached by an electrically operated gate, the property enjoys complete privacy and has an area for parking to the front as well as garaging and a carport.

There's also a good-sized garden with a synthetic lawn for easy maintenance.

Christopher Rickman, senior planning officer at Broadland District Council, said: "The dwelling will not be visible from the wider area and it is also considered they there are no changes proposed from the previously approved scheme which will result in any harm to the general character and appearance of the area."

It comes as other homes are being built to an ultra modern design to suit people's changing lifestyles.

After various planning wrangles, six energy efficient houses are being built to a very different design in Little Plumstead. Octagon Park houses are for sale for £2.5m each.

Other unusual designer homes have also sold in Nether Row, Thetford and Cley.



