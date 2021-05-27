Ultra modern designer 'box' home for sale for £1million
- Credit: Abbotfox
A home just outside Norwich built to a futuristic design with treetop views is for sale.
Copas De Arboles, Spanish for 'treetops', in Taverham, was redesigned after some objections from neighbours, despite the house getting planning permission.
Its developers listened to neighbours and lowered the height of the house as well as making it slightly smaller than the original, giving it a larger garden.
The house, off Scotch Hill Road, described as 'sensational' by the agent, overlooks the Wensum valley and fronts an area of private woodland. It is for sale for a big price-tag to match, for offers in excess of £1m.
Inside, the house has a principal bedroom with a dressing room, luxurious en suite and patio doors out onto a covered terrace. A split level, glass staircase leads to a first-floor open plan living space with a kitchen/dining area and private terrace.
A further level features three additional bedrooms, two with en suites and a family bathroom.
Approached by an electrically operated gate, the property enjoys complete privacy and has an area for parking to the front as well as garaging and a carport.
There's also a good-sized garden with a synthetic lawn for easy maintenance.
Christopher Rickman, senior planning officer at Broadland District Council, said: "The dwelling will not be visible from the wider area and it is also considered they there are no changes proposed from the previously approved scheme which will result in any harm to the general character and appearance of the area."
It comes as other homes are being built to an ultra modern design to suit people's changing lifestyles.
After various planning wrangles, six energy efficient houses are being built to a very different design in Little Plumstead. Octagon Park houses are for sale for £2.5m each.
Other unusual designer homes have also sold in Nether Row, Thetford and Cley.