A pastel pink-coloured terrace with two bedrooms and a spacious garden has come up for sale in Watton.

The property, which is located next to the church on Dereham Road, is for sale with Minors & Brady at a guide price of £210,000. It offers plenty of character and is described as having a 'cottage feel', with exposed beams, feature fireplaces and a larger-than-average garden.

Highlights include its lovely lounge fitted with wooden floors and an exposed brick fireplace, a separate dining room, also with fireplace, and a good-sized kitchen with tiled flooring and an integrated oven.

The property also offers a utility room, three piece family bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy and is described by Minors & Brady as being "exceptionally sized", featuring fitted carpets and a built-in storage cupboard.

Outside, the property is approached by a shingle driveway, offering ample off-road parking, and a garage.

To the rear there is a large area of lawn, surrounded by pretty hedging and shrub borders, and a patio.

Planning permission also exists to convert the workshop into a family annex.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady on 01362 536026.

