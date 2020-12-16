Pastel pink terrace that feels more like a cottage is for sale for £210,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A pastel pink-coloured terrace with two bedrooms and a spacious garden has come up for sale in Watton.
The property, which is located next to the church on Dereham Road, is for sale with Minors & Brady at a guide price of £210,000. It offers plenty of character and is described as having a 'cottage feel', with exposed beams, feature fireplaces and a larger-than-average garden.
Highlights include its lovely lounge fitted with wooden floors and an exposed brick fireplace, a separate dining room, also with fireplace, and a good-sized kitchen with tiled flooring and an integrated oven.
The property also offers a utility room, three piece family bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy and is described by Minors & Brady as being "exceptionally sized", featuring fitted carpets and a built-in storage cupboard.
Outside, the property is approached by a shingle driveway, offering ample off-road parking, and a garage.
To the rear there is a large area of lawn, surrounded by pretty hedging and shrub borders, and a patio.
Planning permission also exists to convert the workshop into a family annex.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady on 01362 536026.
PROPERTY FACTS
Dereham Road, Watton
Guide price: £210,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 536026, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk