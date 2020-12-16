News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Pastel pink terrace that feels more like a cottage is for sale for £210,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:00 PM December 16, 2020    Updated: 12:51 PM December 16, 2020
Pastel pink terraced house on quiet residential road

This two-bedroom terrace on Dereham Road in Watton is for sale at a guide price of £230,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A pastel pink-coloured terrace with two bedrooms and a spacious garden has come up for sale in Watton.

The property, which is located next to the church on Dereham Road, is for sale with Minors & Brady at a guide price of £210,000. It offers plenty of character and is described as having a 'cottage feel', with exposed beams, feature fireplaces and a larger-than-average garden.

Living room with sofa, coffee table and exposed brick fireplace with TV over

Reception room in this two-bed terrace for sale in Watton - Credit: Minors & Brady

Highlights include its lovely lounge fitted with wooden floors and an exposed brick fireplace, a separate dining room, also with fireplace, and a good-sized kitchen with tiled flooring and an integrated oven.

Small kitchen with Shaker-style units, integrated oven and pretty tiled walls and floor

The kitchen at a two-bed terrace for sale in Watton - Credit: Minors & Brady

The property also offers a utility room, three piece family bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy and is described by Minors & Brady as being "exceptionally sized", featuring fitted carpets and a built-in storage cupboard.

Double bed in bright white neutral bedroom

One of two bedrooms at this terrace on Dereham Road in Watton, which is for sale at a guide price of £230,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside, the property is approached by a shingle driveway, offering ample off-road parking, and a garage.

Long garden with patio in the foreground, flower beds and grass

The fully enclosed garden features a lawn and good-sized patio - Credit: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch:

To the rear there is a large area of lawn, surrounded by pretty hedging and shrub borders, and a patio. 

Planning permission also exists to convert the workshop into a family annex.

Most Read

  1. 1 Air ambulance called to 'medical emergency' at doctor's surgery
  2. 2 Gonzo’s owed £224,000 when it went into liquidation
  3. 3 Diner reports Gunton Arms claiming 'Covid rules were broken'
  1. 4 Horrified onlookers see dog attack swan
  2. 5 More Norfolk schools closed or partially closed due to coronavirus
  3. 6 Ex boss of haulage giant caught drink-driving
  4. 7 Historic coastal pub set for 'exciting' restoration
  5. 8 Woman over 100 dies with Covid in Norfolk
  6. 9 'It looks like a doctor's surgery': £2m leisure centre revamp slammed
  7. 10 Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed

For more information, contact Minors & Brady on 01362 536026. 

PROPERTY FACTS
Dereham Road, Watton
Guide price: £210,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 536026, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Exposed brick fireplace with wooden mantel and TV over

There is a real "cottage feel" to this two-bed terrace for sale in Watton - Credit: Minors & Brady


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

'It's not worth the risk' - Shoppers react to rise in coronavirus cases

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon

Aviva dividends set to take hit after another sell off

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus