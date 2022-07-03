News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

'Quirky' two-bed cottage in Wymondham on sale for £350k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:00 AM July 3, 2022
xxx_01_chandlershill_wymondham_jul22

This two-bed in Wymondham is on the market for £350k - Credit: Minors & Brady

This property was described by the estate agent as a "characterful" and "quirky" home with "stylish and contemporary rooms".

The two-bed semi-detached in Wymondham is on the market for £350,000 with Minors & Brady

xxx_02_chandlershill_wymondham_jul22

The kitchen has a wine cooler and a breakfast bar - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_chandlershill_wymondham_jul22

The dining room has a feature log burner - Credit: Minors & Brady

The house opens to the contemporary kitchen with tiled floors, a ceramic sink, a wine cooler, a breakfast bar and exposed beams.

Next to the kitchen is an open-plan space with the dining room, which has a feature log burner and space for a table, and the lounge, which has space for furniture and views to the front.

xxx_04_chandlershill_wymondham_jul22

The lounge is in the open-plan area of the home - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_chandlershill_wymondham_jul22

The landing upstairs is currently used as a study - Credit: Minors & Brady

At the top of the stairs is the landing which is currently being used as a study and the modern family bathroom.

There are two double bedrooms, both with space for furniture and views.

xxx_07_chandlershill_wymondham_jul22

The bathroom is modern with tiled walls and a panelled bath - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_08_chandlershill_wymondham_jul22

One of the two bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

The gardenof the south Norfolk home has an area of lawn with some flowerbeds and shrubs as well as an area of decking with a pergola.

xxx_09_chandlershill_wymondham_jul22

The back garden has an area of gravel as well an decking and a pergola - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_10_chandlershill_wymondham_jul22

The garden has some lawn and flowerbeds - Credit: Minors & Brady

Most Read

  1. 1 Blaze sees 20 passengers evacuated from city bus
  2. 2 First-time publicans transform their local and are already winning awards
  3. 3 'Significant construction' on A47 to begin in 2023
  1. 4 Parked cars prevent buses from serving north Norfolk village
  2. 5 John Bailey: Lord Botham, our cricketing angler/conservationist
  3. 6 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in June
  4. 7 Vehicles worth £50k stolen from Royal Norfolk Show
  5. 8 Buses damaged in city centre collision
  6. 9 Farmers could be paid to leave fields fallow to end homes limbo
  7. 10 Primary school left without governors after mass walkout

PROPERTY FACTS

Chandlers Hill, Wymondham

Guide price: £350,000

Minors & Brady, 01362 700820, minorsandbrady.co.uk

Wymondham News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Lauren Malt

Murder jury hears how 'angry' father ran over teenage daughter

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A view of Brancaster beach and golf club, from the top of Mill Hill. Picture: Ian Burt

Most desirable places to live in Norfolk according to estate agents

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Malt

Screams of daughter run over by her dad heard by murder jury

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Marie Pearce is one of the attendees hoping to get her money back.

Festival-goers 'in the dark' over refunds following cancellation

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon