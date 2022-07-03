'Quirky' two-bed cottage in Wymondham on sale for £350k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
This property was described by the estate agent as a "characterful" and "quirky" home with "stylish and contemporary rooms".
The two-bed semi-detached in Wymondham is on the market for £350,000 with Minors & Brady
The house opens to the contemporary kitchen with tiled floors, a ceramic sink, a wine cooler, a breakfast bar and exposed beams.
Next to the kitchen is an open-plan space with the dining room, which has a feature log burner and space for a table, and the lounge, which has space for furniture and views to the front.
At the top of the stairs is the landing which is currently being used as a study and the modern family bathroom.
There are two double bedrooms, both with space for furniture and views.
The gardenof the south Norfolk home has an area of lawn with some flowerbeds and shrubs as well as an area of decking with a pergola.
PROPERTY FACTS
Chandlers Hill, Wymondham
Guide price: £350,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 700820, minorsandbrady.co.uk