See inside this 'immaculate' two-bed cottage available to rent next month

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:58 PM September 30, 2022
Pretty flint two-bed cottage on The Street, Ovington, which is available to rent through Sowerbys for £925

Stonecote Cottage in Ovington is available to rent for £925 per month - Credit: Sowerbys

A charming two-bed cottage with its own private garden has come up for rent in Ovington near Watton for £925 a month.

Letting agents Sowerbys say Stonecote Cottage, a flint and colour-washed two-bed, is in an “immaculate condition" and boasts several versatile reception spaces.

Sun room at a two-bed cottage in Ovington, near Watton, which is available to rent for £925 a month

The property is entered through the sun room - Credit: Sowerbys

Highlights include the sun room, a good-sized sitting room with a wood burner and a further room which could be used as a dining space or home office.

The kitchen is well-fitted with both worktop and cupboard space as well as an integral electric oven and hob plus a microwave and fridge. 

The bathroom is located on the ground-floor, so offers great accessibility, and includes a P-shaped bath with a shower over the top plus a wash basin, loo and heated towel rail. 

Empty reception room with woodburning stove in a 2-bed flint cottage for rent in Ovington, near Watton, for £925

Inside one of the property's three reception rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs, the landing offers lots of storage space and is home to a washing machine, which is ready for tenants to use. 

Both bedrooms are doubles, and the master is the slightly bigger one of the two. 

Outside, Stonecote Cottage has a gravel driveway providing off-road parking for up to four vehicles and there is a large enclosed garden at the rear. This has been carefully landscaped to offer areas of turf, patio and gravel and has a large wooden shed.

Large patio terrace outside a two-bed cottage for rent on The Street, Ovington, for £925 pcm

The rear garden has a good-sized terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is available to rent from October 31, and is unfurnished.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01953 665376.

Watton News
Norfolk

