See inside this 'immaculate' two-bed cottage available to rent next month

Stonecote Cottage in Ovington is available to rent for £925 per month - Credit: Sowerbys

A charming two-bed cottage with its own private garden has come up for rent in Ovington near Watton for £925 a month.

Letting agents Sowerbys say Stonecote Cottage, a flint and colour-washed two-bed, is in an “immaculate condition" and boasts several versatile reception spaces.

The property is entered through the sun room - Credit: Sowerbys

Highlights include the sun room, a good-sized sitting room with a wood burner and a further room which could be used as a dining space or home office.

The kitchen is well-fitted with both worktop and cupboard space as well as an integral electric oven and hob plus a microwave and fridge.



The bathroom is located on the ground-floor, so offers great accessibility, and includes a P-shaped bath with a shower over the top plus a wash basin, loo and heated towel rail.

Inside one of the property's three reception rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs, the landing offers lots of storage space and is home to a washing machine, which is ready for tenants to use.



Both bedrooms are doubles, and the master is the slightly bigger one of the two.



Outside, Stonecote Cottage has a gravel driveway providing off-road parking for up to four vehicles and there is a large enclosed garden at the rear. This has been carefully landscaped to offer areas of turf, patio and gravel and has a large wooden shed.

The rear garden has a good-sized terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is available to rent from October 31, and is unfurnished.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01953 665376.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.