Rare chance to rent two-bed apartment at idyllic country estate

A first floor apartment has become available to rent on the Merton estate near Watton in Norfolk - Credit: Sowerbys

A spacious two-bedroom apartment situated within a unique location on the Merton Hall estate, near Watton in Norfolk, has become available to rent for £550 per month.



The apartment is located on the first floor and is available unfurnished from August 16 on an initial 12-month tenancy.



Merton Hall was built in the early 1600s, and later extended, before being destroyed by fire in the 1950s. The 17th century gatehouse and 19th century stables, which have now been converted into apartments, still survive.



Due to its age and location on the estate, the property offers generous living space and an idyllic countryside location.

The property is surrounded by far-reaching field views - Credit: Sowerbys

The property enjoys an idyllic location on a Norfolk estate - Credit: Sowerbys

The fitted kitchen includes room for a dining table and is of a good size, with plenty of cupboard storage and worktop space, and there is also a separate sitting room.



Both bedrooms are large doubles and enjoy uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside. They are served by a family bathroom.



Outside, the apartment has access to two allocated parking spaces and a small garden area, which is mainly laid to lawn.

Contact Sowerbys on 01953 547044 for more information.

