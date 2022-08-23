News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Top-floor apartment in a converted water mill up for sale for £450k 

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:57 PM August 23, 2022
Historic water mill on the River Bure in Aylsham which houses a 2-bed apartment and is on the market for £450,000

The mill building itself dates back to the late 18th century - Credit: William H Brown

A top-floor apartment in the former grain loft of a historic water mill has come up for sale – and it offers amazing views over the River Bure. 

The two-bed property in Aylsham has come up for sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £450,000 and comes with allocated parking as well as a huge 39ft living space.

The apartment is just one of the homes created out of the town’s former water mill, which is Grade II listed and dates back to the late 18th century. However it is believed that a mill of some kind has existed on the same site since Domesday.

Historic 18th century mill building off Mill Row, Aylsham, which houses a two-bed apartment for sale for £450,000

The top-floor apartment in a former water mill has come up for sale for £450,000 - Credit: William H Brown

The side of Aylsham water mill which dates back to the late 18th century

The apartment offers lovely views over the old mill and the River Bure - Credit: William H Brown

The mill was unusual in that it had three lucums – the overhanging trap doors outside the top where bags of grain were hoisted before being fed to the millstones. Two of these were accessed by road and the third by water, including Norfolk's iconic wherries which would travel between Aylsham and Yarmouth, delivering goods to the town and collecting flour to take back to the coast.

As a result, Aylsham became an important centre of industry and the mill continued production – though by different methods – right through to the 20th century. 

Places -- A / Mills and WindmillsAylsham Water Mill beside the River Bure. Interior pictureD

A worker inside Aylsham water mill in the 1950s - Credit: Archant

Places -- A / Mills and WindmillsExterior picture of Aylsham Water Mill beside the River Bure.

Aylsham water mill as it looked in the 1950s - Credit: Archant

The mill was bought in 2004 as a ‘pension project’ and took almost 14 years to fully convert into properties after being earmarked for demolition and disputes over land use.

Highlights of the two-bed apartment include the entrance hall, which overlooks the rest of the mill, and the impressive 39ft open-plan living space which has windows to two sides and plenty of dining and living space. 

Vaulted open-plan living space in a two-bed apartment at the former water mill on Mill Row, Aylsham

The apartment features a huge 39ft living space with vaulted ceilings and exposed timbers - Credit: William H Brown

Patio doors leading from the living area on to a balcony at a two-bed apartment for sale off Mill Row, Aylsham, for £450,000

The open-plan living space leads out on to a balcony which overlooks the river - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen area is well-fitted and includes a double electric oven, microwave, six-ring gas hob and a good range of integrated appliances, including a freezer, fridge and dishwasher. It also has a larder and a useful island with an oak worktop. 

The main living space opens out on to a balcony, which is fully decked and railed and offers beautiful views overlooking both the watermill and the river. 

Double bedroom with exposed beams in a 2-bed apartment for sale off Mill Row, Aylsham, for £450,000

Inside one of the two double bedrooms, which both have en suites - Credit: William H Brown

Luxury en suite bathroom in a two-bed apartment for sale in a converted mill in Aylsham for sale for £450,000

Both bedrooms have their own en suites - Credit: William H Brown

The apartment also has two en suite bedrooms, a separate cloakroom and a study area. 

Outside there are communal gardens and allocated parking. 

For more information, contact William H Brown. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Mill Row, Aylsham 
Guide price: £450,000 
William H Brown, 01263 735252 
www.williamhbrown.co.uk 

Aylsham News
North Norfolk News
Great Yarmouth News

