Top-floor apartment in a converted water mill up for sale for £450k 

The mill building itself dates back to the late 18th century - Credit: William H Brown

A top-floor apartment in the former grain loft of a historic water mill has come up for sale – and it offers amazing views over the River Bure.

The two-bed property in Aylsham has come up for sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £450,000 and comes with allocated parking as well as a huge 39ft living space.

The apartment is just one of the homes created out of the town’s former water mill, which is Grade II listed and dates back to the late 18th century. However it is believed that a mill of some kind has existed on the same site since Domesday.

The top-floor apartment in a former water mill has come up for sale for £450,000 - Credit: William H Brown

The apartment offers lovely views over the old mill and the River Bure - Credit: William H Brown

The mill was unusual in that it had three lucums – the overhanging trap doors outside the top where bags of grain were hoisted before being fed to the millstones. Two of these were accessed by road and the third by water, including Norfolk's iconic wherries which would travel between Aylsham and Yarmouth, delivering goods to the town and collecting flour to take back to the coast.

As a result, Aylsham became an important centre of industry and the mill continued production – though by different methods – right through to the 20th century.

A worker inside Aylsham water mill in the 1950s - Credit: Archant

Aylsham water mill as it looked in the 1950s - Credit: Archant

The mill was bought in 2004 as a ‘pension project’ and took almost 14 years to fully convert into properties after being earmarked for demolition and disputes over land use.

Highlights of the two-bed apartment include the entrance hall, which overlooks the rest of the mill, and the impressive 39ft open-plan living space which has windows to two sides and plenty of dining and living space.

The apartment features a huge 39ft living space with vaulted ceilings and exposed timbers - Credit: William H Brown

The open-plan living space leads out on to a balcony which overlooks the river - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen area is well-fitted and includes a double electric oven, microwave, six-ring gas hob and a good range of integrated appliances, including a freezer, fridge and dishwasher. It also has a larder and a useful island with an oak worktop.

The main living space opens out on to a balcony, which is fully decked and railed and offers beautiful views overlooking both the watermill and the river.

Inside one of the two double bedrooms, which both have en suites - Credit: William H Brown

Both bedrooms have their own en suites - Credit: William H Brown

The apartment also has two en suite bedrooms, a separate cloakroom and a study area.

Outside there are communal gardens and allocated parking.

For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Row, Aylsham

Guide price: £450,000

William H Brown, 01263 735252

www.williamhbrown.co.uk

