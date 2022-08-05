Idyllic two-bed cottage up for sale at auction for bargain price of £180k
- Credit: Brown&Co
A Grade II listed cottage is for sale at auction next month - and it would make a great renovation project.
The two-bedroom property off Church Hill in Saxlingham Nethergate has been let for many years and now requires some improvement and updating.
It's listed with Brown&Co at a guide of £180,000-£200,000 and is called Tudor Cottage - despite the oldest parts of it not being built until later, in the 17th century.
Outside it offers good sized gardens which could provide scope and potential for a rear extension, subject to the necessary consents being obtained.
Trevor Blythe, auction manager, said: “This is a fabulous opportunity to live in a really sought after village location near Norwich. This is a cottage with so much potential and a rare renovation project.”
Bidding opens on September 6 at 11am and is scheduled to end on September 7, at 11am.
For more information, contact Brown&Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Hill, Saxlingham Nethergate
Guide price: £180,000-£200,000
Brown&Co, 01603 598257
www.brown-co.com
