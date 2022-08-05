News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Idyllic two-bed cottage up for sale at auction for bargain price of £180k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:46 PM August 5, 2022
Pretty thatched 17th century cottage for sale by auction off Church Hill Saxlingham Nethergate

This two-bedroom cottage off Church Hill in Saxlingham Nethergate is for sale at auction - Credit: Brown&Co

A Grade II listed cottage is for sale at auction next month - and it would make a great renovation project.

The two-bedroom property off Church Hill in Saxlingham Nethergate has been let for many years and now requires some improvement and updating.

Front gate leading to Tudor Cottage, Saxlingham Nethergate, which is for sale at auction for £180k

The cottage is offers storybook charm and huge potential - Credit: Brown&Co

It's listed with Brown&Co at a guide of £180,000-£200,000 and is called Tudor Cottage - despite the oldest parts of it not being built until later, in the 17th century.

Outside it offers good sized gardens which could provide scope and potential for a rear extension, subject to the necessary consents being obtained.

Small timbered room in a two-bed cottage for sale in Saxlingham Nethergate, near Norwich, which is for sale at auction

It has been let for a number of years and now could do with some updating - Credit: Brown&Co

Trevor Blythe, auction manager, said: “This is a fabulous opportunity to live in a really sought after village location near Norwich. This is a cottage with so much potential and a rare renovation project.”

Bidding opens on September 6 at 11am and is scheduled to end on September 7, at 11am.

Two-bed cottage off Church Hill, Saxlingham Nethergate, which is for sale at auction for £180,000

The cottage has scope and potential for renovation and redevelopment, subject to the appropriate planning - Credit: Brown&Co

For more information, contact Brown&Co.

Most Read

  1. 1 New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich
  2. 2 Body found in search for missing 35-year-old man
  3. 3 Four-bed home with swimming pool and Mediterranean garden on sale for £595k
  1. 4 River Wensum stops flowing through mill for first time in a century
  2. 5 Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls
  3. 6 Village pub gets name change for filming of new Paramount crime series
  4. 7 Mystery continues as owner of 'massive' snake yet to come forward
  5. 8 Woman who was stabbed by killer says 'devil' did not get her
  6. 9 Police probe into stone thrown at passing car was ‘closed in 45 minutes’
  7. 10 Killer described death of his victim as 'the best news'

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Hill, Saxlingham Nethergate
Guide price: £180,000-£200,000
Brown&Co, 01603 598257
www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories. 

Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Man's body found on north Norfolk beach

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ben Olive, inset, has described his experience while being treated in hospital

'What I learned from my 12 days at overcrowded N&N'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon