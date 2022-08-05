Idyllic two-bed cottage up for sale at auction for bargain price of £180k

This two-bedroom cottage off Church Hill in Saxlingham Nethergate is for sale at auction - Credit: Brown&Co

A Grade II listed cottage is for sale at auction next month - and it would make a great renovation project.

The two-bedroom property off Church Hill in Saxlingham Nethergate has been let for many years and now requires some improvement and updating.

The cottage is offers storybook charm and huge potential - Credit: Brown&Co

It's listed with Brown&Co at a guide of £180,000-£200,000 and is called Tudor Cottage - despite the oldest parts of it not being built until later, in the 17th century.

Outside it offers good sized gardens which could provide scope and potential for a rear extension, subject to the necessary consents being obtained.

It has been let for a number of years and now could do with some updating - Credit: Brown&Co

Trevor Blythe, auction manager, said: “This is a fabulous opportunity to live in a really sought after village location near Norwich. This is a cottage with so much potential and a rare renovation project.”

Bidding opens on September 6 at 11am and is scheduled to end on September 7, at 11am.

The cottage has scope and potential for renovation and redevelopment, subject to the appropriate planning - Credit: Brown&Co

For more information, contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Hill, Saxlingham Nethergate

Guide price: £180,000-£200,000

Brown&Co, 01603 598257

www.brown-co.com

